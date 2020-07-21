 
 

ConceptEuropeAfter dark by Ljubica Denkovic

For Ljubica Denkovic, photography is a space that varies meanings, making them stranger, questioning the known, instilling new senses, playing with aesthetic categories.
7557 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #14

DEADLINE: MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

For Ljubica Denkovic, photography is a space that varies meanings, making them stranger, questioning the known, instilling new senses, playing with aesthetic categories.

At the same time, such a creative approach enforces a cognitive frame flexibility and an expanded expectations horizon upon the spectator. The proof that nothing is neither obvious nor implied is in her darkness, that not composed of blackness, but rather a spectrum of blue and purple nuances.

A Guide Through the Darkness

Denkovic is able to see emotions as entities in space and show them in photographs, not refraining from becoming plagued by someone’s emotional state or to meet her own prior self in someone else. She builds a seemingly different world, a movie scene or a surreal sight within the emotional field of collective loneliness. Her photographic method over-accentuates and intensifies reality to such an extent that it ends making us ready to embrace it. The resulting photographs are a guide through the dark landscapes of the self, showing us external locations and discarded emotions in space, encouraging us to face the neglected internal domains.

The portraits may be interpreted as a kind of factographic record of the altered perception experience, as, ultimately, a visual representation of the Alice in Wonderland syndrome. The Alice syndrome is characterized by the altered spatial perception, loosing orientation in time, distorted body image perception, movement illusion, disorientation. All these symptoms have been remodelled into photographic elements, their synergy placing us outwards, into the unspecified nighttime space as the meeting place with the magical. Such a presumption dims the borderline of the supranatural and real, questioning at the same time distortion as a feature of perception, the senses and/or the body. How far is the reach of our mental inclination to declare anything not matching the standard and stagnant experience a disorder? Or to negate that what we cannot understand?



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
And look at me now by Yana Bulgakova

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

FRANCESCO SCALICI 16 min 2394
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/portraits.jpg
Share your most magical portraits in this portrait photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Lorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedLorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

Lomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

Landscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

BioEuropeFeaturedLandscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

Faces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

AsiaBioFeaturedFaces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

Latest Stories

X
DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA