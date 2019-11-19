 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

B&WEuropeStoryAfrican tribes ; Mursi People by Svetlin Yosifov

The African tribe of Mursi people is isolated in Omo valley - South Ethiopia near the border with Sudan. They are one of the most fascinating tribes in Africa with their lives being a combination of brutal reality and amazing beauty.
102811 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

SVETLIN YOSIFOV, FINALIST AND PUBLISHED IN OUR BLACK & WHITE 2019

“Mursi People” is a series of photos that were taken during my visit to Ethiopia and are part of the album “Ethiopian tribes expedition 2018”.

The African tribe of Mursi people is isolated in Omo valley – South Ethiopia near the border with Sudan. They are one of the most fascinating tribes in Africa with their lives being a combination of brutal reality and amazing beauty. What was really appealing to me, as a photographer, was to capture and recreate the perplexing nature of their culture and way of life. Suffering from extreme drought in the past few years has made their life cruel and sometimes dangerous, but has not left a single mark on their traditions. Living among them gave the sense of extreme authenticity and in the same time felt like an illusion. Their faces filled my insatiable passion for capturing pure, untouched souls of a culture on the brink of extinction.

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

About Svetlin Yosifov

Svetlin Yosifov travel photographer from Bulgaria. Not a professional freelance photographer.I define myself as a travel-documentary-art photographer. Almost 20 years now photography has been part of my life. My passion is catching street portraits and trying to figure out my object’s character. Point of interest – traditions in primal and natural places like India, Ethiopia, Kenya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Cuba and more.

I consider good photography to be much more that a snapshot or a memory, it is something that tells a story, strong enough to influence the world we live in and raise more awareness. Throughout the years my interviews and photographs have been published in many magazines and websites. [Official Website]

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Indonesia ; One Day At A Time by Grace Ho Pui Wan

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA