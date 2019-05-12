 
 

ConceptEuropeA flare in the sky by Michal Konrad

The space is filled with living and dead matter. Both matter penetrate each other. Coal, tree and smoke.Houses, chimneys and streets.
53417 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 08

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The space is filled with living and dead matter. Both matter penetrate each other. Coal, tree and smoke.Houses, chimneys and streets.

Everything that surrounds me is a part of me. White smoke fills my nostrils, the sun causes slow growth. The tree turns into coal, the man turns into smoke. It flares up and disappears. 

I was born and live in Wodzisław Śląski in Upper Silesia. Every day I see mines choking in heavy smog. Although the climate seems not very friendly, it has become commonplace for me. Time seems to have stopped in the place, I have the impression that this moment was going to last. Houses and streets, heaps and chimneys, and only the thick smoke coming out of the chimney reminds me of the passage of time. I started the series in 2013. I used both a digital camera and the traditional analog one to make it. The photographs in the form of a square were made with a medium-format Holga camera.

About Michał Konrad

Michał Konrad (born Michał Smuda), born in 1983 in Poland. Teacher by profession. Currently residing in Wodzisław Śląski. From an early age interested in visual arts, self-taught. He transmits his vision with a camera. His photographs balance on the edge of dream and reality, often taking on a surreal character. Since 2016, he has been making self-portraits, which constitute his emotional attitude to the surrounding world. In his photography Michał Konrad is looking for and discovering new methods of transmitting the visual image. In principle, his photographs are to exert a strong influence on the imagination. In 2017 he was selected in the debut project. The most talented Polish emerging photographers (according to the Debuts and Doc magazine). His photographs have been awarded at numerous prestigious competitions. He has exhibited collective and individual exhibitions, as well as numerous publications in Polish and foreign photographic magazines. [Official Website]

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad

A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad
A flare in the sky | Michal Konrad



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Sarab by Nahid Rezashateri and Gianluca Ceccarini
next
Interview with Massimiliano Balò
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/klpa.jpg

KLPA are proud to launch our 2019 Call with two categories for submission available to photographers of all levels around the globe.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

Scotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

ConceptEuropeFeaturedScotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

Berlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

ConceptEuropeFeaturedBerlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

Trump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

EuropeFeaturedStoryTrump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

Love for Uganda by Victoria Knobloch

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLove for Uganda by Victoria Knobloch

Heartfelt Welcome by Argus Paul Estabrook

AsiaB&WFeaturedStoryHeartfelt Welcome by Argus Paul Estabrook

The state of britain by David Barrett

CityEuropeFeaturedThe state of britain by David Barrett

Black World by Erberto Zani

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryBlack World by Erberto Zani

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM