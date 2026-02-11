Japan is one of those territories that resists any simple definition. For some, it is the extreme coexistence of tradition and technology; for others, a mental landscape shaped by silence, ritual, and discipline.

The ten projects brought together here do not attempt to resolve that complexity. They inhabit it. Each photographer constructs a personal entry point into Japan, whether through memory, history, spirituality, or a meticulous observation of the everyday.

In Dear Japanese: Children of War, Miyuki Okuyama confronts an uncomfortable and often overlooked chapter of history linked to Japan’s occupation of Indonesia during World War II. The project reveals the human consequences of a political narrative long told from positions of power. Okuyama moves between memory and trauma, giving voice to those left in an in-between space: children of war, fractured identities, ambiguous belonging. Japan here is not landscape or tradition, but a historical wound that remains present.

Daniel Ali, in Japan; Sumo School, turns toward a living and deeply codified tradition: sumo. Far from televised spectacle, his work enters the realm of discipline, repetition, and hierarchy that sustains this ancestral practice. The journey from bullet trains to a small coastal town becomes symbolic of a transition between accelerated modernity and a culture still structured by ancient rules. Sumo emerges as metaphor: rigor, sacrifice, continuity.

Jun Pagalilauan offers in Landscapes of Japan an architectural and formal reading of the territory. Influenced by his background as an architect, his gaze emphasizes lines, space, and the relationship between nature and construction. Japan appears as a carefully balanced composition between emptiness and density, order and spontaneity. Landscape is not merely backdrop, but emotional structure.

In Just a Trip – Japan, Andreas Theologitis returns to black and white to reinterpret Japanese urban environments through formal abstraction. Streets, cables, interruptions, and architectural layers become visual matter. The architect’s eye reorganizes urban complexity into sequences of tension and shape. Japan appears as a space in constant transition, an architecture negotiating tradition and saturation.

Douglas Edward Caplan centers his project on an apparently banal element: vending machines. Japanese Vending Machines reveals how deeply efficiency, repetition, and automation are embedded in Japanese culture. With millions of machines distributed across the country, these luminous structures become symbols of conformity and convenience. Caplan sees in them not only an economic phenomenon, but a cultural mirror.

Ryoken Nishimura, in Japan Culture: Traditional Culture, directs attention to local traditions preserved in small towns far from global attention. Festivals, rituals, and community practices depend on generational transmission, now challenged by demographic shifts and an aging population. His work is not nostalgic, but declarative. Even in lesser-known areas, cultural structures remain active and guarded.

George Nobechi, with Japanese Aquariums, builds a bridge between personal memory and public space. His images stem from childhood visits to aquariums with his grandfather. The aquarium becomes a site of contemplation, but also of ethical reflection. Creatures suspended in illuminated tanks evoke fascination and discomfort at once. Japan here is experienced through intimacy rather than iconography.

Pascal Mannaerts approaches the country through an open fascination with its history and traditions. In his reading, Japan is a place where the past remains visible in everyday life. This is not exoticism, but recognition of a historical consciousness embedded in architecture, behavior, and landscape.

Michael Sela, in Japan Within, Home, offers an interior gaze. His project begins when travel ends and daily life starts. Inspired by the idea of wabi and soft light, Sela seeks moments of quiet intimacy. Japan is not destination, but lived space. Photography becomes a pause, a gesture of entering stillness rather than explaining it.

Finally, Shinji Ichikawa explores Japan’s spiritual dimension. Raised in a family that ran a photo studio and in a town associated with gatherings of spirits, his work gravitates toward the unseen. The presence of kami—spirits believed to inhabit entities and places—infuses his images. Japan appears as territory inhabited by forces beyond the visible.

These ten projects do not present a unified Japan. They reveal a layered one: colonial history, ancestral ritual, automated modernity, intimate memory, persistent spirituality. Between the soft light of a domestic interior and the artificial glow of a vending machine, between the discipline of sumo and the fragility of identity shaped by war, Japan emerges as a country where contradictions coexist rather than cancel each other.

To photograph Japan requires accepting that tension. It is not a place easily contained in a single image. It demands time, attention, and an awareness that what is visible is always only part of what is truly there.