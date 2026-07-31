We are proud to present the outstanding photographers selected as winners and finalists of the 2026 Monochromatic Awards, a distinction that celebrates their remarkable presence and influence within the photographic world.

This honor underscores their mastery, creativity, and contribution to the art of monochrome photography.

The judging process was carried out with the utmost precision by an esteemed jury composed of renowned professionals and visionaries in the field. Each submission was reviewed with care and evaluated against demanding standards, including originality of concept, technical excellence, emotional resonance, and a distinctive artistic voice.

The selected works, recognized for their exceptional merit and unique visual language, will be prominently showcased in the forthcoming edition of Monochromatic – The Best Photographs. Set for publication in August, this volume will not only feature these outstanding images but will also present the names and contact details of the photographers, ensuring they receive the visibility and professional acknowledgment their artistry so richly deserves.

WINNERS

MONOCHROMATIC AWARDS

1st PLACE WINNER | Andreas Theologitis

2nd PLACE WINNER | Erich Hörtnagl

3rd PLACE WINNER | Didier Chambon

HONORABLE MENTION | José Giribás M.

HONORABLE MENTION | Elena Molina

FINALISTS

MONOCHROMATIC AWARDS

BEST IMAGES

MONOCHROMATIC AWARDS