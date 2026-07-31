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    Winners: Monochromatic Awards 2026

    We are proud to present the outstanding photographers selected as winners and finalists of the 2026 Monochromatic Awards, a distinction that celebrates their remarkable presence and influence within the photographic world.
    Jul 31, 2026

    We are proud to present the outstanding photographers selected as winners and finalists of the 2026 Monochromatic Awards, a distinction that celebrates their remarkable presence and influence within the photographic world.

    This honor underscores their mastery, creativity, and contribution to the art of monochrome photography.

    The judging process was carried out with the utmost precision by an esteemed jury composed of renowned professionals and visionaries in the field. Each submission was reviewed with care and evaluated against demanding standards, including originality of concept, technical excellence, emotional resonance, and a distinctive artistic voice.

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    The selected works, recognized for their exceptional merit and unique visual language, will be prominently showcased in the forthcoming edition of Monochromatic – The Best Photographs. Set for publication in August, this volume will not only feature these outstanding images but will also present the names and contact details of the photographers, ensuring they receive the visibility and professional acknowledgment their artistry so richly deserves.

    WINNERS

    MONOCHROMATIC AWARDS

    1st PLACE WINNER | Andreas Theologitis

    2nd PLACE WINNER Erich Hörtnagl

    3rd PLACE WINNER | Didier Chambon

    HONORABLE MENTION | José Giribás M.

    HONORABLE MENTION | Elena Molina

     

     

    FINALISTS

    MONOCHROMATIC AWARDS

    Harald Weimann
    Joseph McNally
    Klaus Lenzen
    Luca Sanchez Aliaga
    Marco Tenaglia
    Nicola Ducati
    Noel McIntyre
    Ricardas Jarmalavicius
    Richard Maxim
    Rob Linsalata
    Harald Hauswald
    Gary Wagner
    David Saxe
    André Smits
    Scott Pierson
    Sandro Herrera
    Russell Rowland
    Nathan Wirth
    Himadri Bhuyan
    Ilona Kvyetna

     

     

    BEST IMAGES

    MONOCHROMATIC AWARDS

    Francois Guerra
    Elisa Gambalonga
    Danielle Goldstein
    Axel Görlach
    Andrew Brilliant
    Andreas Starke
    Andrea London
    Russell Rowland
    Sonia Fattori
    Andy Lerner
    Ariane Totzke
    Axel Görlach
    Axelle Dudouet
    Candace Karch
    Charles Nyst
    Crissial
    David Fernández Manzano
    David Fonda
    Dev Kumar
    Dominique Jaussein
    Eda Lah
    Eric Hagemann
    Eric Kunsman
    Erika G. Robledo
    Florian Kriechbaumer
    Florin Ion Firimita
    Hassan Ghoncheh
    Holger Goehler
    Ibrahim Iqbal
    Ingmar Ostermaier
    James Reade Venable
    Jean Karotkin
    Jeremy Janus
    Jill Sutherland
    Jose Antonio Azcutia
    Joshua Fawcett
    Jürgen Hammermann
    James Wooldridge
    Kelly O’Leary
    Kurt Anthierens
    Leland Bobbe
    Luc Gueche
    Marco Biscontin
    Mario D’Alfonso
    Massimo Cristaldi
    Maura Bright
    Michael Köster
    Michael Stoecklin
    Michael Pachis
    Michele Chichierchia
    Mital Patel
    Mital Patel
    Neil Graham
    Nicola Micheletti
    Olesja Brandt
    Peishen Liang
    Peter van Stralen
    Ralf Dreier
    Ralph Alderson
    Roberto Roscetti
    Ron Cooper
    Sara Markese
    Silvia Elz
    Stefano Azario
    Steve Toole
    Svetlan Simov
    Tom_Loki
    Tommi Viitala
    Thierry Lagnel
    Shanon Shuler
    Rachel Forrest
    Mitsuharu Maeda
    Michael Meyersfeld
    Marcel Van Beek
    Julia Hiebaum

     

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