Silent Apparatus is a series that looks at the moment when places and objects made for human use begin to appear slightly detached from their usual roles.

Slides, covered cars, tunnels, tennis courts, signals, roofs, and dark water appear in the work.

They were originally made for human actions: to play, to move, to pass through, to guide, to observe. Within this series, however, those roles begin to recede, and familiar places and objects start to carry another kind of presence.

The places in these images are ordinary spaces that could exist almost anywhere. They are objects and structures found within everyday life rather than exceptional landscapes. Their shapes and functions can still be recognized. Yet, when they are placed within blackness, distance, and silence, they begin to drift away from their usual meanings. Things made for human use, seen in a state where they are no longer being used, begin to move away from a human-centered way of seeing. I am drawn to that change.

Blackness plays a central role in this series. It works as a field that changes the relationship between object and space. Within the black, the outline and distance of things begin to shift. Familiar structures suddenly feel more distant, heavier, or uncertain. We can recognize what is in the image, yet there is a presence that cannot be explained only through its ordinary meaning. I am interested in the moment when something familiar begins to carry a slightly different existence.

Human figures are almost absent. When a person appears, that figure does not become the center of a story. Instead, the person appears like a small foreign element inside the apparatus. Their presence does not return the place to everyday life. It makes the strangeness of the space more intense. Within places made for human activity, the human presence itself begins to feel slightly displaced. That displacement deepens the atmosphere of the silent apparatus.

For me, photography is not a way to simply explain reality as it is. It is a point of departure for encountering real objects and places, and for gradually removing excess meaning from them. By adjusting blackness, distance, arrangement, and light, I try to make visible not only the object itself, but also the air, pressure, and silence that surround it. The work after shooting is not intended to remake the scene, but to bring the quiet tension already present there closer to visibility.

Silent Apparatus follows the state in which familiar human-made structures stand between use and uselessness, presence and absence, recognition and uncertainty. What appears is not a dramatic event, but a quiet transformation. Ordinary places, placed within blackness and silence, begin to move slightly away from human meaning and take on a presence that cannot be fully explained. In that moment, I sense a pull toward the unknowable.

About Shinji Ichikawa

Shinji Ichikawa is a Japanese photo-based artist whose practice explores the relationship between photography, perception, space, and the quiet transformation of reality. Working from photographic images, he examines how ordinary subjects can shift in presence through light, darkness, distance, framing, and digital adjustment.

His work is shaped by an interest in silence, spatial tension, Zen aesthetics, Mono-ha, architecture, and the pull of the unknowable. Rather than approaching photography as direct documentation, Ichikawa uses the medium as a way to sense what begins to emerge around visible things before it becomes language or explanation.

Ichikawa has received recognition in international photography competitions and publications. His work won First Place in AAP Magazine #39: Shadows and was later featured in an exclusive interview with All About Photo. He was also longlisted for the Aesthetica Art Prize 2025. His photographs have been exhibited internationally, including at Hartlauer Fotogalerie in Linz.

Based in Japan, he continues to develop lens-based works that investigate perception, presence, and the subtle instability of the visible world. [Official Website]