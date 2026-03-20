Peripheral Visions is a reflection on time, perception, and the fragile place human life occupies within the vast scale of the universe.

The project begins with a simple observation: time seems to pass, stretch, and contract according to our experience of it.

Seconds slip by, moments expand, and what appears constant reveals itself to be deeply subjective.

While scientific understanding places the age of the universe at roughly 13.7 billion years, human existence represents only a fleeting fragment within this immense timeline. Against such a scale, our individual lives appear almost weightless. Yet despite this cosmic indifference, humans continuously attempt to measure, control, and organize time through calendars, clocks, and routines.

Peripheral Visions explores this tension between cosmic stability and human perception. The work reflects on how the present moment unfolds differently depending on our circumstances, emotions, and age. A year experienced at fifteen does not move at the same rhythm as a year experienced decades later. Time accelerates, contracts, and transforms as life progresses.

The project also touches on the psychological dimension of time. Our desire to measure and organize it often emerges from a need for orientation and reassurance. We create reference points to confront uncertainty, even though these measurements cannot truly define how time is experienced.

Through this reflection, Peripheral Visions suggests that time is ultimately personal. It cannot be standardized or exchanged between individuals. Each life follows its own rhythm, shaped by experiences, challenges, and moments of awareness. Clocks may measure duration, but the lived experience of time belongs uniquely to each of us.

About Bruno Palisson

Bruno Palisson is a photographer and architect born in Paris in 1965. He began photographing at the age of ten with a box camera given by his father and later developed a professional practice while still a teenager.

Three years after starting his freelance activity, he began working professionally as an architectural photographer for agencies and magazines. Alongside his photographic career, he studied architecture, and in 1994 he co-founded the architecture studio Atelier PO & PO in Paris with Jean-Luc Calligaro.

His photographic work has been widely exhibited in festivals, galleries, and international art fairs. His projects have been selected by events such as the Voies Off program of the Rencontres d’Arles, the Festival Les Focales, and the Présence(s) Photographie Festival. His work has also appeared in photography publications including L’Œil de la Photographie, Fisheye, and Réponses Photo.

He has exhibited at major contemporary art fairs such as FOCUS Art Fair at the Saatchi Gallery in London, ST-ART in Strasbourg, and the VOLTA Art Fair in Basel. His works are part of several private collections. [Official Website]