 
 
  • EXPLORE
    CONTENT
    ARCHIVE FEATURE INSIGHT FLASH INTERVIEW
    ABOUT
    JURY CONTACT LEGAL
    • Flash

    Gurushots: Photogenic and Mostly White

    Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots “The World’s Greatest Photo Game” in two photo challenge contests titled “Photogenic” and “Mostly White” Over 100,000 photos were submitted. GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos.
    Jun 26, 2026

    Photogenic  |  Mostly White

    Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots “The World’s Greatest Photo Game” in two photo challenge contests titled “Photogenic” and “Mostly White” Over 100,000 photos were submitted.

    GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. It believes photography is a powerful way to express oneself, and has transformed the act of sharing images into an engaging, competitive experience filled with opportunities to showcase talent. Every month, nearly 4 billion votes are cast across more than 400 themed challenges.

    PHOTOGENIC

    Follow what’s new in the Dodho community. Join the newsletter »

    Ben – Israel

    Top Photographer

    Mme – Switzerland

    Top Photo

    Mcrawl – United States

    Guru Top Pick

    Johno Johnson-United Kingdom
    Anre Uys-South Africa
    Andrew Hitrov-Russia
    Tony Spencer-Australia
    Jamil Badalov-Azerbaijan
    Adrian Camacho-Mexico
    Karel Goeman-Belgium
    Monja Litzke-Germany
    Artur Tkaczyk-Poland
    Nicole Anne Photography-United States
    Yvonne Athanasaw-United States
    Huriel Becker-Brazil
    Gina BurningSky-United States
    Virgil Seger-United States
    Duddi Photo-Art Iceland
    Alain Rochecouste-Ireland
    Scott Greywacz-United States
    Steve Atkins-Great Britain
    Asya Orlov-Israel
    Frank Cheong-Singapore
    Martine Akkerman-The Netherlands
    Melissa McCormack-Australia
    Eva Farkas-Hungary
    Ryszard Tutko-Poland
    Aivars Boro-Latvia
    Maram Ali-Egypt
    Mauro Castagna-Italy
    Paolo Barozzi-Italy
    CanadianPerspective-Canada
    waaranpera-Sweden
    G.Shyam Chojnacki-Ireland
    Karina CM-Canada
    Elisabetta Everett-United States
    Janelle Freiman-United States
    Kristina Jones-United States
    samis.shaudo-Lithuania
    Barbara Hart Griffin-United States

    Photogenic  |  Mostly White

    Pages: 12
    https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/ban12-copiasss.webp
    https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/awardspMONO.webp