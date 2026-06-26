Photogenic | Mostly White

Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots “The World’s Greatest Photo Game” in two photo challenge contests titled “Photogenic” and “Mostly White” Over 100,000 photos were submitted.

GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. It believes photography is a powerful way to express oneself, and has transformed the act of sharing images into an engaging, competitive experience filled with opportunities to showcase talent. Every month, nearly 4 billion votes are cast across more than 400 themed challenges.

PHOTOGENIC

Ben – Israel

Top Photographer

Mme – Switzerland

Top Photo

Mcrawl – United States

Guru Top Pick

Photogenic | Mostly White