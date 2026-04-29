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    Gurushots: Mostly Black and Night Photography

    Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots “The World’s Greatest Photo Game” in two photo challenge contests titled “Mostly Black” and “Night Photography” Over 100,000 photos were submitted. GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos.
    Apr 29, 2026

    Mostly Black  |  Night Photography

    Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots “The World’s Greatest Photo Game” in two photo challenge contests titled “Mostly Black” and “Night Photography” Over 100,000 photos were submitted.

    GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. It believes photography is a powerful way to express oneself, and has transformed the act of sharing images into an engaging, competitive experience filled with opportunities to showcase talent. Every month, nearly 4 billion votes are cast across more than 400 themed challenges.

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    MOSTLY BLACK

    Daniel Calicchio – Portugal

    Top Photographer

    Jan – Belgium

    Top Photo

    Ada Ada – Poland

    Guru Top Pick

    Johno Johnson-United Kingdom
    ager III-Poland
    Tina Αραπάκης-United States
    Radek Matous-Czechia
    Jan-Ondrejka-Czechia
    Aivars Boro-Latvia
    Linsy Nozica-United States
    David Brinkman-United States
    Duddi Photo Art-Iceland
    Bryony Herrod Taylor-United Kingdom
    Jackie Singer-United States
    Janelle Freiman-United States
    Hugo Archiles-Australia
    Photo Mom-United States
    Barbara Schaer-Estonia
    Richard Crowe-United Kingdom
    Terry Soloman-United States
    Yvonne Athanasaw-United States
    Gavin H-Tait-Australia
    Eva Farkas-Hungary
    Tanzeel- Hussain-United States
    Andrew Tan-Singapore
    Jeremy Rains-United States
    Peter Merz-Canada
    Billy Truett-United States
    NenaGirl-United States
    Kandice Almel-Great Britain
    Myrna Gordon Covelli-Luxembourg
    Michael Snyder-United States
    Santford Overton-United States
    Caroline Smith-United Kingdom
    G.Shyam Chojnacki-Ireland
    Daggi M.-Germany
    Gina BurningSky-United States
    Connor Gority-United States
    Karel Goeman-Belgium
    EDmund Porta-United States

    Mostly Black  |  Night Photography

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