Mostly Black | Night Photography

Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots “The World’s Greatest Photo Game” in two photo challenge contests titled “Mostly Black” and “Night Photography” Over 100,000 photos were submitted.

GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. It believes photography is a powerful way to express oneself, and has transformed the act of sharing images into an engaging, competitive experience filled with opportunities to showcase talent. Every month, nearly 4 billion votes are cast across more than 400 themed challenges.

MOSTLY BLACK

Daniel Calicchio – Portugal

Top Photographer

Jan – Belgium

Top Photo

Ada Ada – Poland

Guru Top Pick

Mostly Black | Night Photography