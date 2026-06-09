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    • FlashGreg McDonald

    Greg McDonald: Visual Storytelling Between Disciplines

    Greg McDonald discusses storytelling, humor, and authenticity in photography and filmmaking, reflecting on how narrative and personal truth help images stand out in an increasingly saturated visual culture.
    Jun 9, 2026

    Greg McDonald is a writer, director, and photographer based in Los Angeles, whose practice moves fluidly between cinema and still imagery.

     

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