Debe Arlook (American, born 1962) is an interdisciplinary photographic artist, author, educator, and mentor whose work examines memory, meditation, caregiving, and perception. She holds a BA in Visual Communication with a minor in Psychology from American University, as well as a Life Coaching certificate. She explores themes of caregiving, memory, and transformation through both traditional and experimental methods, including digital and analog processes, mixed media, and collage, creating work that ranges from abstract and conceptual to landscape and documentary photography.

Arlook’s work has been exhibited at institutions including the Lishui Art Museum, Photo London, Indian Photo Festival, Lancaster Museum of Art and History, Griffin Museum of Photography, Center for Photographic Art, and Los Angeles Center of Photography. Her five month solo exhibition one, one thousand… was held at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and her work was presented in Boston in collaboration with Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital.

She has received numerous awards and grants, including Royal Photographic Society Shortlist recognition, 21 Women Photographers Life’s Work, L.A. Photo Curator, the Lucie International Photography Award, the People’s Choice Award for Witness, and Photolucida Critical Mass Top 50. Her ongoing project one, one thousand… received a Working Assumptions Project Grant and has been recognized with honors from CENTER Social Award, LensCulture, and Focus Photo L.A.

Arlook’s photographs have been featured in All About Photo, Feature Shoot, Lenscratch, Fraction Magazine, L’Oeil de la Photographie, and Rangefinder. Her work appears in several books, including Memory Orchards Photographers and their Families, california love a visual mixtape, Perceive Me, and Emptiness Defined. She is co author of Both Sides of the Table Photography Portfolio Reviews Do’s and Don’ts, the first book dedicated entirely to the portfolio review process.

Her background in filmmaking, psychology, and life coaching informs a mindful, structured methodology that helps photographers clarify their vision, strengthen their portfolios, and articulate the deeper motivations behind their work.

Arlook teaches at the Los Angeles Center of Photography, Colorado Photographic Arts Center, and John C. Campbell Folk School. She has presented to the Society for Photographic Education and reviewed portfolios for CENTER Santa Fe and Brigham Young University. She serves as a Pasadena Photography Arts Advisor and juror, and has been a contributing editor to PhotoBook Journal for six years. In 2016, she founded Arlook Printing Services, providing project consultation and archival printing for fine art photographers. [Official Website]