Amidst Hong Kong’s highly urbanised districts, a wide variety of bird species have made this jungle of glass and stone their home.

The most commonly seen are spotted doves, pigeons, and sparrows.

However, with a closer look, one can uncover many different species, such as bulbuls, blue magpies, starlings, black kites, great egrets, and even exotic cockatoos soaring freely through the urban canyons.

These birds have adapted to living among the towering buildings, and their existence is intimately tied to the Chinese banyans that grow wild in the middle of the city. These trees, with their gnarled roots and leafy canopies, provide a haven for the birds, offering shelter, food, and nesting sites. In return, the birds help to disseminate the trees’ seeds, ensuring their continued propagation.

As they flit between the trees and buildings, their songs and calls fill the air, adding a vibrant soundtrack to the urban landscape. I often had to rely on my ears to locate these elusive creatures, honing in on the distinctive calls of cockatoos, the soft coos of doves, or the flapping of pigeon wings. While capturing these moments through my lens, my attention was particularly drawn to the sight of birds flying through rays of sunlight filtering down between the buildings. I love how the soft glow on their feathers highlights their freedom, transforming the cityscape into a living canvas. The elegance of their flight against the backdrop of concrete reflects the indomitable character of nature thriving in all environments of our planet, including the very heart of our cities.

About Romain Jacquet-Lagrèze

Romain Jacquet-Lagrèze’s work captures the essence of modern urban life, finding poetry and beauty in the most unlikely places while highlighting everyday details that often go unnoticed.

Born in France, he spent nearly sixteen years in Hong Kong, from 2009 to 2025, honing his eye on the streets of the frenetic metropolis. His photography explores the relationship between people and their urban environments, often focusing on individuals in their everyday surroundings and capturing the energy, emotion, and diversity of urban life.

Jacquet-Lagrèze brings a distinctive perspective to his work, employing bold colors, striking compositions, and unexpected angles to create images that are both visually arresting and emotionally resonant. [Official Website]