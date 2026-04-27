About Xufei Zhang
Xufei Zhang is a Chinese image-maker working between London and China. She previously studied Fashion Design at Idyllwild Arts Academy in California and later graduated from the London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London, where she studied Fashion Design and Development.
Her practice unfolds through photography, image-making, and the photobook. Working across analogue and digital processes, she treats the image as a site where visibility is constructed and perception is conditioned.
Engaging fashion as both material and operative structure, her work examines how visual systems shape what can be seen, recognised, and desired. Rather than stabilising the subject, her images disrupt familiar modes of reading through shifts in framing, gesture, and spatial arrangement.
The body in her work does not appear as a fixed form, but emerges through the image itself, fragmented, mediated, and contingent on the conditions of its visibility. [Official Website]