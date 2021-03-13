We are pleased to officially announce the winners and finalists of the prestigious Fine Art Awards, celebrating the finest talents in photography. This recognition represents a hallmark of excellence in the field.

The selection process was conducted with the utmost rigor by a distinguished panel of experts, including renowned figures in the world of photography. Each submission was meticulously evaluated based on four key criteria: technical mastery, visual impact, compositional strength, and a distinctive artistic vision.

The selected works, chosen for their exceptional quality and unique aesthetics, will be prominently featured in our upcoming publication, Fine Art – The Best Photographs. Scheduled for release in February, this special edition will not only showcase these outstanding photographs but also include the names and contact information of the artists, ensuring they receive the recognition they deserve for their remarkable creativity and dedication.

WINNERS

FINE ART AWARDS

1st PLACE WINNER | Hardijanto-Budiman

2nd PLACE WINNER | Elisa Gambalonga

3rd PLACE WINNER | Lukasz Spychala

HONORABLE MENTION | Sarah Aha

HONORABLE MENTION | Ruby Steele

BEST IMAGES

FINE ART AWARDS

FINALIST IMAGES

FINE ART AWARDS