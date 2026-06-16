Steps Without Music emerges as an emotional choreography of memory, in which the body becomes a fragile archive of unfulfilled dreams, absences, and unrealized possibilities.

There are desires that continue to inhabit us long after time has removed them from reality.

They remain suspended within the body like invisible traces: paths never fully crossed, imagined identities, fragments of life that never reached fulfillment and, precisely because of this, continue to resurface within the emotional memory of the self.

This project does not seek to narrate dance itself.

Dance becomes a symbolic structure of interiority, a language of gesture through which the body reveals memory, loss, and transformation. Every movement becomes an emotional threshold: a continuous tension between what we once longed to become and what life inevitably transformed.

Through self-portraiture and the dissolution of movement, I construct suspended images poised between presence and absence, where the body appears to emerge and disappear simultaneously. Photographic blur does not assume a merely formal role, but an inner and psychological one: it reflects the emotional instability of those who continue to question the paths they never took, the dreams that moved in other directions, and the expectations that time slowly forced to change.

The images move through progressive emotional states: splitting, persistence, suspension, dissociation, collapse, within a slow process of inner transformation. At first, the body attempts to preserve the gesture, the memory, the very shape of desire itself. Yet gradually, it understands that certain memories cannot continue to be held without becoming a silent form of emotional imprisonment.

The recurring elements within the series therefore acquire a strong symbolic dimension. Pointe shoes evoke the tension toward what I once wished to become; mirrors reflect fragmented identities and unresolved possibilities; the veil separates the body from the present, transforming it into an apparition or mnemonic residue; the armchair becomes a place of waiting, a mental space in which the past continuously resurfaces, asking to finally be crossed and released.

But Steps Without Music is not solely a reflection on absence or loss.

It is also a meditation on regeneration.

There comes a moment when we understand that surviving our unfulfilled dreams does not mean continuing to hold on to them, but rather moving through their pain until their weight begins to dissolve. Only then can gesture cease to belong to nostalgia and become trace, memory, and the possibility of inner rebirth.

Within the suspended silence of these images, movement never truly disappears.

It changes form.

It becomes what remains of us after we have learned how to let go.

About Daniela Scanu

Daniela Scanu is a visual artist and conceptual photographer born in Brescia, Italy. Her work arises from a profound need to give visual form to the invisible, turning the body into an expressive medium capable of conveying what moves beneath the skin, within memory, and through identity.

Through symbolic self-portraiture, Daniela builds a visual language that begins with herself but opens outward to others. Her images are not confessions, but mirrors in which the viewer may recognize shared emotions, fractures, and thresholds.

Her background is layered and crosses different worlds. She studied art and fashion styling, was a national and international athlete in polo, worked as an international judge, and spent many years teaching dance to both adults and children. These experiences did not accumulate by chance. They merged into a single direction: art as a universal language, a code capable of uniting discipline and intuition, anatomical rigor and poetic vision, concrete gesture and inner symbolism.

For Daniela, the body is the place of maximum expression. She knows it, inhabits it, observes it, and has moved through it throughout her life. She has studied it, trained it, taught it, and listened to it. It is precisely from this deep listening that her way of photographing emerges: a gaze that does not merely frame, but receives, transforms, and reworks.

For her, every photograph is an emotional painting, constructed like a canvas, where light does not simply illuminate but reveals, and where matter does not decorate but speaks.

Although her work is embodied through a female body, her art does not speak only to the feminine. On the contrary, her images address the human being as vulnerable, changing, and searching for meaning. This is where the strength and originality of her work lie: in transforming personal experience into a universal message, one that questions the viewer and opens spaces for reflection, empathy, and resonance.

What deeply characterizes Daniela’s work is the authenticity of its message. Each image is born from a place of truth and absolute sincerity. There is no fiction, nor any desire to please. Her photographs do not hide pain, fragility, light, or shadow. They are acts of radical introspection, but also forms of social analysis, capable of revealing what is often left unspoken, even when it is uncomfortable. It is precisely this sincerity that makes them alive, close, and necessary.

She has exhibited in institutional venues including the National Museum of Photography in Brescia, Palazzo Avogadro in Sarezzo, Villa Glisenti in Villa Carcina, Palazzo Bonaguro, and Biennale Bassano Fotografia 2025.

Daniela Scanu considers art a form of care, awareness, and truth. Through her works, she invites viewers to come into contact with the unspoken, with what vibrates beneath the surface. Each project is a visual and emotional journey in which the body does not merely represent, but reveals. [Official Website]