The Pluie d’Images Festival, organized by the cultural and educational association Pluie d’Images-CAPAB, announces a new edition reaffirming its role as a key platform for contemporary photography in France.

Based in Brest, the festival has built a solid reputation over more than two decades for bringing photography into public space and fostering dialogue between artists, audiences, and the city.

Taking place from January 17 to February 28, 2026, the festival presents a wide program of free exhibitions spread across Brest and surrounding municipalities, including cultural institutions, libraries, and outdoor locations. This decentralized format allows photography to circulate beyond traditional exhibition venues, encouraging an open and accessible encounter with visual culture.

Under the theme “On NOZ la nuit”—a reference to the Breton word NOZ, meaning night—the festival explores the night as a visual, symbolic, and narrative territory. Darkness becomes a space of experimentation, intimacy, transformation, and ambiguity, where photographers investigate urban environments, personal stories, social realities, and imaginary landscapes shaped by nocturnal light.

The program brings together individual and collective projects by photographers from diverse backgrounds, offering multiple perspectives on the night as both subject and experience. The exhibitions are complemented by a series of artist talks, guided tours, educational activities, and workshops, reinforcing the festival’s strong commitment to visual education and public engagement.

The opening will be marked by a walking vernissage on January 17, inviting visitors to move through several exhibition spaces in a shared collective experience that reflects the festival’s spirit of circulation, encounter, and discovery.

With its emphasis on accessibility, artistic diversity, and cultural exchange, the Pluie d’Images Festival continues to position photography as a living, social practice—deeply connected to place, community, and contemporary visual discourse.

Dates: January 17 – February 28, 2026

Location: Brest and surrounding areas, France

Admission: Free

Organized by: Pluie d’Images-CAPAB

