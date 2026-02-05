The international photography community heads to Milan with a powerful new edition of PhotoVogue Festival celebrating women’s vision and representation in contemporary image-making.

Milan, Italy — The PhotoVogue Festival is set to return for its milestone 10th edition, taking place from March 1 to March 4, 2026, at the historic Biblioteca Nazionale Braidense in Milan, coinciding with Milan Fashion Week. This year’s edition, titled “Women by Women,” brings into focus the complexity, fluidity and diversity of women’s lived experiences as expressed through photography and visual storytelling.

“Women by Women” celebrates the multifaceted ways women imagine, interpret and represent themselves and each other, challenging assumptions about visibility, recognition and the gaze in contemporary culture. The festival’s theme responds to a cultural moment in which rights, autonomy and representation are increasingly contested, underscoring the urgency of spaces where women’s voices and perspectives are seen and valued.

The program for this landmark edition includes a rich lineup of exhibitions, panel discussions, presentations and digital showcases, creating dynamic platforms where stories by women are given prominence and depth. These events will explore the intersections of self-representation, gender, identity, power and resistance, expanding the conversation about who gets to define how women see and are seen in visual culture.

The festival also coincides with the release of the March issue of Vogue Italia, which dedicates significant editorial space to the “Women by Women” theme, extending the festival’s conversations across cultural platforms.

Organized in collaboration with the Pinacoteca di Brera and the Biblioteca Nazionale Braidense, and under the patronage of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, this edition of PhotoVogue Festival promises to be a landmark moment in the ongoing evolution of photographic discourse.

PhotoVogue Festival is a global celebration of photography that emphasizes both artistic innovation and cultural reflection. Over the years, it has become a key event for photographers, visual artists, curators and audiences worldwide, offering immersive experiences that foreground creativity, dialogue and community.

For more information on exhibitions, programming and participation, visit the festival’s official channels and stay tuned for updates.

Festival: 1 Mar – 4 Mar 2026

Biblioteca Nazionale Braidense

Via Brera 28

Milano

www.vogue.com/photovogue/festival