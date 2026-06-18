“Sylvan Weaves” approaches trees not as scenery, but as fellow beings: resilient presences whose trunks, roots and branchwork seem to remember, endure and respond.

The series begins with threshold and entry, drawing the viewer into a forest that is less a backdrop than a field of encounter.

At first, the trees appear as companions and watchful presences; then, more insistently, as bodies with their own gravity, tension and will. Root systems grip the earth, branchwork thickens into almost neural or fractal structures, and the woodland world begins to feel woven, sentient and self-possessed.

Midway through the sequence, perception itself starts to shift. The forest is no longer only a place of presence and relation, but one in which another order seems to emerge: older, stranger, less fully available to human reason. From that point onward, the series opens towards a quieter contact with the human sphere. Ruin, path, infrastructure and altered energy landscapes appear not as dominant motifs, but as traces of entanglement. Trees become witnesses, survivors and, at times, silent escorts – figures of continuity within a world marked by passage, loss and historical change. In Silent Spring, this relation reaches its most fragile register: a tree image that still carries the memory of romantic landscape, yet also bears the signs of climatic stress and ecological damage.

The series closes not in catastrophe, but in a quieter, unsettled openness, where the forest remains companion, threshold and more-than-human presence.

All works in “Sylvan Weaves” are captured strictly in-camera.

With the exception of the final image, the series is conceived in a square format. The square reinforces the sense of encounter, concentration and reciprocity: it gives each tree a self-contained field of presence rather than dissolving it into scenic landscape.

The closing image departs from this structure in a wider landscape format. As a coda, it opens the sequence outward again, allowing the forest to recede into a quieter, more spacious and unresolved register.

About Marcel van Beek

His photography brings together the refined visual language of fine art photography with the reflective and analytical approach of conceptual practice. Through a sustained engagement with nature, space and the environments that surround us, his work seeks to reveal not only the beauty of the world, but also its vulnerability in the face of human intervention. His images operate as visual narratives, inviting viewers to establish their own relationship with nature, with space and with the cycles that continuously shape and transform them.

Among his sources of inspiration are Pictorialism, as well as the later work of Mimmo Jodice and Josef Sudek. Their use of light and shadow, their attention to form and structure, and their subtle ability to capture atmosphere have influenced the development of his own visual language. His photographs move beyond simple representation, unfolding as poetic and at times painterly images, while also addressing questions of social and environmental relevance. Marked by a deep sensitivity to detail and a strong aesthetic awareness, his work approaches photography as an artistic medium capable of renewing perception and encouraging a more critical reflection in the viewer. [Official Website]