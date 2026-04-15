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    • FeatureJH Engström

    JH Engström’s Tout Va Bien: A Fragmented Story of Life and Perception

    Settled between forests, fields, and lakes, this work unfolds from within a life in transition, where watching children grow becomes inseparable from observing the passing of time itself. Doubt and time operate not as obstacles but as essential tools, shaping a way of seeing that moves between silence and language, between what can be named and what resists articulation
    Apr 15, 2026

    Settled between forests, fields, and lakes, this work unfolds from within a life in transition, where watching children grow becomes inseparable from observing the passing of time itself.

    Doubt and time operate not as obstacles but as essential tools, shaping a way of seeing that moves between silence and language, between what can be named and what resists articulation.

    Within this space, photography emerges as a form of shelter, a place to inhabit rather than simply document.

    Rooted in a deeply autobiographical impulse, Tout Va Bien expands into a visual language that is equally metaphorical, reaffirming the belief in photography as a form of visual poetry. The work is structured through tension and contrast: black and white images coexist with color; moments of quiet natural beauty collide with visceral, intimate scenes such as the flash-lit presence of blood-red placentas following the birth of twins. These juxtapositions resist resolution, inviting sustained engagement rather than offering fixed meaning.

    The sequencing does not guide but provokes. It opens a fragmented narrative where connections are not imposed but discovered, allowing each viewer to construct their own pathways between images, from page to page. In this sense, Tout Va Bien is less a statement of certainty than a reflection on perception itself, where the act of looking becomes a way of navigating memory, presence, and the quiet instability of lived experience.

    About JH Engström

    JH Engström (born 1969 in Karlstad) is a Swedish photographer and video artist who lives between Paris and Värmland. Raised between the Swedish countryside and Paris, this early contrast shaped a deeply introspective vision grounded in lived experience. After settling in Stockholm in the 1990s, he shared a darkroom with Anders Petersen and later spent time in New York at Robert Frank’s studio.

    Engström’s practice rejects formal rules in favor of freedom and experimentation. Working intuitively across black and white and color, as well as instantaneous and staged images, he embraces accident and technical play to question photography itself. From the 2000s onward, his work expanded to include video, installation, books, and writing, dissolving hierarchies between media and infusing his imagery with a lyrical and poetic quality.

    At the core of his work lies an autobiographical exploration of vulnerability, solitude, empathy, and everyday experience. His photographs, whether portraits, self-portraits, still lifes, or landscapes, form an intimate visual journal that speaks in a universal language. In 2012, he co-founded Atelier Smedsby with Margot Wallard, a workshop dedicated to critical exchange around photographic practice. Engström has exhibited widely, published 25 monographs, and received major international awards, establishing him as a central figure in contemporary photography. [Official Website]

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