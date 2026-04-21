In January 2026, he accompanied a humanitarian medical mission to Umunohu, Imo State, Nigeria, working as a documentary photographer.

The mission was organized by the Emeakaroha Foundation, which has established both the regional hospital and the nearby school as part of its long-term commitment to local infrastructure and access to care and education.

For nearly two weeks, an international team of opticians, ophthalmologists, surgeons, operating room nurses, and local medical staff provided eye examinations, distributed prescription glasses, and performed surgical procedures. Many patients traveled long distances to receive treatment that would otherwise have been inaccessible.

The work unfolded within a clearly structured system. Days followed a continuous sequence of registration, diagnosis, preparation, surgery, recovery, and follow-up care. Long waiting lines, concentrated teamwork, and brief moments of relief defined the rhythm inside the hospital.

Care was present everywhere—but not equally accessible. It depended on time, capacity, and circumstance. Distance was not only physical, but also structural.

As a documentary photographer, his role was not to explain medical procedures or interpret the broader social context. Instead, the work focuses on visual observation: presence, structure, gestures, light, proximity, and the quiet intensity of collective effort.

The photographic series moves between different institutional environments, including the hospital and the nearby school. Though distinct in function, both spaces reveal similar underlying structures—systems that organize people, regulate movement, and shape interaction.

Rather than producing a traditional report, the work concentrates on atmosphere and human interaction within these environments. It observes moments of concentration, fatigue, collaboration, waiting, and resilience without isolating individuals from the systems they are part of.

Groups, formations, and spatial relationships become central elements. People are often shown in relation to others—waiting, observing, participating—emphasizing how individual experience is embedded within collective structures.

Working in black and white reduces the scenes to their essential elements. Light, contrast, and composition guide the viewer’s attention toward relationships within the frame, allowing proximity and distance to coexist visually.

Distance to Care reflects on how care is structured, how it is experienced, and how different forms of distance—physical, social, and systemic—influence access to it.

This work is part of a broader long-term documentary exploration of humanitarian projects, social structures, and environments shaped by shared responsibility. The images from Nigeria represent one chapter within this ongoing field-based practice.