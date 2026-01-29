The Hungry Eye Fair, an innovative and immersive celebration of fine art photography, continues its evolution as one of Europe’s most distinctive photography events.

Since its inception as Haute Photographie in 2015, the fair has reshaped the traditional photography fair model by placing artists and their vision at the center, rather than conventional gallery booths.

In 2026, the event maintains its dual-edition format, offering two unique experiences rooted in a shared commitment to photographic excellence: the Rotterdam Edition and the Amsterdam Edition. Each edition transforms industrial spaces into a temporary museum setting where past, present, and future photographic voices meet and resonate.

The Rotterdam Edition — Haute Photographie Rotterdam 2026 — will take place 25–29 March 2026 at the dynamic Keilepand venue in the M4H creative district of Rotterdam. This edition emphasizes discovery, connecting emerging talent with collectors, galleries, curators, and photography enthusiasts.

Following the Rotterdam edition, the Amsterdam Edition — Hungry Eye Fair will return to DOOR Open Space in Amsterdam Noord, continuing the fair’s reputation for showcasing innovative contemporary photography in a museum-like environment. The Amsterdam edition places a special emphasis on independent and experimental photographers whose work challenges and expands the possibilities of the medium.

True to its identity, the Hungry Eye Fair presents photography through three temporal lenses — vintage (the past), contemporary (the present), and emerging talent (the future) — offering visitors a broad view of artistic photography worldwide.

Beyond exhibitions, the fair delivers a complete cultural experience. A curated photography book market, an elevated on-site restaurant, portfolio reviews, artist talks, and opportunities for direct engagement with photographers enrich the five-day program. These elements together foster meaningful connections between established figures, emerging artists, collectors, and the public.

Designed for both seasoned collectors and curious photography lovers, the Hungry Eye Fair continues to stand apart from conventional events by eschewing standard booth formats in favor of museum-level presentation and thoughtful curation

Hungry Eye Fair Rotterdam 2026

25–29 March 2026

Keilepand, M4H creative district, Rotterdam, NL

www.hungryeyefair.com