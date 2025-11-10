 
 
    Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots "The Worlds Greatest Photo Game" in a photo challenge contest titled "Your Magazine Shot"  Over 100,000 photos were submitted. GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges!

    The Last Capture – United States

    Top Photographer

    Ivar Thorsen – Norway

    Top Photo

    Ijas Muhammed – Qatar

    Guru Top Pick

    Valdis Kundzins-Latvia
    Michael Shmidt-Israel
    Teneil Ridgeway Meadow Fox-United States
    JIM MCGILL-United States
    Bryony Herrod Taylor-United Kingdom
    Anika Krstic-Serbia
    janellefre-United States
    Sebastian Marius Popescu-Romania
    denielnamenyi-Hungary
    ilo-Germany
    Zennifer I Travellers-United States
    creatively.feathur-United States
    Raymond Incher-United Kingdom
    Susana Belenkova-United States
    Ryszard Tutko-Poland
    Irakli Gvishiani-Georgia
    Tamas Faller-Hungary
    Rebecca Wright-United States
    Francisco Subtil-Portugal
    Nemo Beads-Croatia
    Daggi M.-Germany
    Jamil Badalov-Azerbaijan
    Santford Overton-United States
    Xan White-Switzerland
    Igor Kopan-United Kingdom
    Ryan Riley-United States
    emileemphoto-United States
    Hasan Ceylan-Turkey
    milena_jastrzebska-Poland
    Joel Struble-United states
    Vibeke Pedersen-Norway
    Frode Myhrvold-Norway
    Paolo Barozzi-Italy
    Vitek Libal-Czechia
    Ashleigh Hammond-United Kingdom
    Rosie Lee-United States
    TrineP-Estonia
    Yvonne Athanasaw-United States
    Doug Bussell-United States
    Alex Relaz-United States
    SparkyValentine-United States
    Mark Hilton-United States
    Stephen Jones-United Kingdom
    Antonio Conte-Italy
    Roberto Crucitti-Cambodia
    Tyler McAuley-United states
    James Harmer-The Netherlands
    Photo Mom-United States
    Norma George-Great Britain UK
    Ruth Pop-Romania
    Jean Gibson-United States
    Halil Ibrahim-Celik Turkey
    Jonathan Mitchell-United States
    Elaine Grimes-United States
    kruse.joachim71-Germany
    Alessandro Scuderi-Italy
    Ileana Saceanu-Romania
    aylishliane United-kingdom
    Muhammad AlQatam-Kuwait
    Jolita Maroze-Ireland
    Tanzeel Hussain-United States
    Louise Lyons-Australia
    Devan Charity-United States
    M.Emre Erol-Turkey
    Starr Bradstreet-United States
    Gila Ollier-Israel
    Karen Moore-United Kingdom
    Edina Rikk-Hungary
    Erik Neal-United States
    Gergely Liszt-United Kingdom
    gauravgovil-India
    Sasank Prakki-United States
    Jo Lynn-United States
    Frankie Delhougne-Belgium
    Tiffany Laws-United States
    Michael Gordon-Israel
    David Bartek-United States
    Gabi Pipo-Hungary
    Brittany Shook-United States
    Kevin Duke-United States
    KChung-Hong Kong
    Amit Lakra-The Netherlands
    Preeti Pandey-United States
    Madelen Rosland-Norway
    Nikoloz Nadiradze-United States
    Carlos Aracena-Chile
    tammykonstans-United States
    Caspar Carter-United States
    Lauren Tilstra-United States
    michael ipsen-Denmark
    John Knutson-United States
    Mona Klement-Germany
    Anwen Thomas-United States
    Adonis Angelodimou-Cyprus
    Lynne Hampson-Great Britain
    Jim Sly-United States
    Louise Skoglund Wass-Sweden

    https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/ban12.webp
    https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/ban14.webp