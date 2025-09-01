I see the landscape as a manifestation of many forces (inner and outer) that drive our physical and psychological world.

As we now understand, a gap exists between reality and what we perceive as real. Therefore, my photographs are intentionally more suggestion than description.

With the series Metascapes I wanted to express that a certain landscape is less something “out there in the world” and far more in “the eye of the viewer.” We carry experiences of being in a landscape within our minds, where they continue to shape our thoughts. In this context, the term metascape refers to the photographer’s mental space, a kind of transformed space based not only on the visual, but also on the psychological experience of distant places.

Those landscapes where three states of matter collide — where substances interact and co-create each other are particularly interesting to me. These are the places from which life first emerged onto land. Therefore, the photographs in the series Metascapes – Interfaces depict special places of transition, where material and visual alchemy collide and form a unique metascape. [Official Website]