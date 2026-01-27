In this project, Grandma attempted many things she had never done before.

Naturally introverted, she had spent most of her life avoiding attention and remaining within the safety of routine and familiarity.

Being observed—especially through a camera—was never something she actively sought.However, motivated by her love for me, she gathered the courage to step outside her comfort zone and enter the photographic process.

The actions she performed were modest and quiet, often rooted in everyday gestures. Yet for her, each attempt carried hesitation and emotional weight. These moments were not about dramatic transformation, but about subtle internal shifts: pauses before action, restraint slowly giving way to trust. Through this process, I was able to encounter—and photograph—another side of her, one that had always existed yet remained carefully hidden.

The images are less about change than about revelation. They are shaped by intimacy, mutual vulnerability, and the fragile openness that emerges only within close relationships. Rather than portraying my grandmother as a subject to be observed, the project unfolds as a shared space built on affection and patience. The camera does not function as an instrument of authority, but as a witness to a relationship unfolding in quiet collaboration.

This body of work reflects my ongoing interest in how love alters behavior, perception, and self-protection. By turning the lens toward someone deeply familiar, the project becomes a meditation on care, distance, and the emotional negotiations that occur within family bonds.

About Lifu Hu

Lifu Hu, originally from Chengdu, China, is a photographer based in New York who skillfully captures moments through her lens. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering from Chongqing University of Technology and a Master of Professional Studies in Digital Photography from the School of Visual Arts. Her practice focuses on conceptual photography, still life, and documentary photography, creating visually compelling narratives that leave a lasting impression. [Official Website]