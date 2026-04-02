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    • FeatureLoredana Sansavini

    Functions Without Use by Loredana Sansavini Exploring Suspended Spaces in Contemporary Photography

    Apr 2, 2026

    Functions Without Use explores constructed spaces and ordinary places in which their intended function is suspended or inactive.

    The project highlights how everyday environments, designed for use, can exist independently of the actions or activities they were meant to host.

    The sequence opens with the closed shutter of a bar: frontal, essential, immediate. Here, something is expected to happen, yet nothing occurs. This threshold introduces the central theme of the project: suspended function and ordinary time standing still.

    The series continues indoors, through doors and floors, where the space itself becomes the protagonist. No narrative is imposed; what is shown is simply the environment. Function is suggested but inactive, as in the bakery and dairy images, which confirm activity without showing it. These structural images occupy the center of the sequence, providing rhythm and solidity to the project.

    More intimate interiors, such as the yellow bar, and transitional spaces like an underground ramp, introduce variations of scale and orientation. The visual language remains sober and measured: the viewer’s gaze stabilizes, focusing on forms, boundaries, and surfaces of the environments.

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    Exteriors with objects ready for use, like pots and chairs on asphalt, evoke human presence without storytelling. Chairs with colored covers introduce a subtle dissonance: color enters but remains controlled, adding tension without breaking the unity of the sequence.

    Facades with signs and social traces provide context and temporal layering, while luminous openings and interior thresholds create a silent climax. The final image, a shop with posters, closes the project by returning the gaze to the ordinary surface, explicit yet non-rhetorical: communication is present, action is absent.

    The work develops through observation rather than the construction of events or narrative. Spaces and objects emerge in their essence, showing how function can be suspended without erasing presence. The sequence invites a slower, more attentive way of looking, where what remains is perceived directly, without mediation.

    About Loredana Sansavini

    Loredana Sansavini is an Italian photographer working in the field of contemporary photography. Her practice focuses on the relationship between perception, presence, and representation, with particular attention to spaces and subjects that resist immediate interpretation.

    Her work often investigates environments in which expected function is reduced or suspended. Through a minimal and rigorous visual language, she explores how images can reveal what remains when action, narrative, and intention are no longer central.

    Rather than constructing scenes, her approach is based on observation and alignment with what is already present. This process allows subtle shifts in perception to emerge, where the visible is not defined by what it represents, but by how it is encountered.

    Alongside her photographic practice, she has long-standing experience in disciplines focused on attention and awareness, which inform her way of seeing and working with images. Without being explicit, this dimension contributes to a method that privileges clarity, precision, and the reduction of unnecessary elements.

    Her work is oriented toward an essential and open visual language, where meaning is not imposed but allowed to surface through the act of looking.  [Official Website]

    https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/ban12-copiasss.webp
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