Functions Without Use explores constructed spaces and ordinary places in which their intended function is suspended or inactive.

The project highlights how everyday environments, designed for use, can exist independently of the actions or activities they were meant to host.

The sequence opens with the closed shutter of a bar: frontal, essential, immediate. Here, something is expected to happen, yet nothing occurs. This threshold introduces the central theme of the project: suspended function and ordinary time standing still.

The series continues indoors, through doors and floors, where the space itself becomes the protagonist. No narrative is imposed; what is shown is simply the environment. Function is suggested but inactive, as in the bakery and dairy images, which confirm activity without showing it. These structural images occupy the center of the sequence, providing rhythm and solidity to the project.

More intimate interiors, such as the yellow bar, and transitional spaces like an underground ramp, introduce variations of scale and orientation. The visual language remains sober and measured: the viewer’s gaze stabilizes, focusing on forms, boundaries, and surfaces of the environments.

Exteriors with objects ready for use, like pots and chairs on asphalt, evoke human presence without storytelling. Chairs with colored covers introduce a subtle dissonance: color enters but remains controlled, adding tension without breaking the unity of the sequence.

Facades with signs and social traces provide context and temporal layering, while luminous openings and interior thresholds create a silent climax. The final image, a shop with posters, closes the project by returning the gaze to the ordinary surface, explicit yet non-rhetorical: communication is present, action is absent.

The work develops through observation rather than the construction of events or narrative. Spaces and objects emerge in their essence, showing how function can be suspended without erasing presence. The sequence invites a slower, more attentive way of looking, where what remains is perceived directly, without mediation.

About Loredana Sansavini