London, 17 January – 14 February 2026. CONDO London 2026 turns the city into an expanded exhibition circuit: a collaborative exhibition in which 50 galleries work across 23 London venues, sharing spaces and audiences to activate a single, citywide route of visits, encounters, and discoveries.

Far from the conventional art-fair model and its booth logic, CONDO proposes a simple and sharp format: host galleries share their premises with invited galleries, creating curatorial dialogues and cross-pollination between international scenes. This edition spans multiple areas of London, with opening hours varying by venue.

The project opened with a Preview Weekend on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 January (12:00–18:00) and continues through mid-February with programming distributed across the city.

Notable pairings include Arcadia Missa (London) hosting Kayokoyuki (Tokyo), Sadie Coles HQ hosting sans titre (Paris), and Emalin hosting Peter Freeman, Inc. (New York/Paris), among many others—an intentionally networked structure designed to move visitors from isolated stops to a true itinerary, and from established names to unexpected discoveries.

Alongside the full list of venues, CONDO London 2026 provides navigation tools to help plan the route, including a downloadable map and an A–Z venue list.

Key dates

Exhibition: 17 January – 14 February 2026

Preview Weekend: Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 January, 12:00–18:00

About CONDO

Since 2016, CONDO has developed multiple editions in cities including London, Mexico City, São Paulo, New York, Shanghai, and Athens, establishing a collaborative model that prioritizes exchange between galleries and the circulation of audiences beyond the usual frameworks.

