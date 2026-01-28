The Image Centre presents Chim’s Children of Europe (1949), a powerful exhibition showcasing original prints and rare archival material from Magnum Photos co-founder David “Chim” Seymour.

This landmark photographic series, created in the aftermath of World War II, was commissioned by UNESCO to document the living conditions of children across a devastated Europe, and first published as Children of Europe in 1949. The exhibition is on view at The Image Centre’s University Gallery in Toronto from January 14 to April 4, 2026 with free admission.

The exhibition brings together a selection of original gelatin silver prints and archival documents from The Image Centre’s collection, revealing Chim’s compassionate lens and dedication to social documentation at a pivotal moment in global history. The images capture both hardship and resilience as seen through the lives of children in countries including Austria, Greece, Germany, Hungary, Italy and Poland, offering a deeply human testament to survival and recovery in a time of profound upheaval.

David “Chim” Seymour (born Dawid Szymin in Poland, 1911–1956) was one of the most significant photojournalists of the twentieth century. After establishing himself documenting the Spanish Civil War and other major global events, he co-founded the legendary Magnum Photos agency in 1947. His work lent an enduring voice to issues of displacement, dignity and humanity in the postwar era.

Chim’s photographs of post-war Europe focus on the experiences of children — from scenes of daily life and makeshift schooling to moments of play amid ruins and refugee hardship — articulating a narrative that blends empathy with journalistic rigor. This body of work helped raise international awareness of the humanitarian crisis facing Europe’s youngest survivors and remains a landmark in socially engaged photography.

Curated by Gaëlle Morel, The Image Centre’s Exhibitions Curator with expertise in photography history and archival research, the exhibition is part of The Image Centre’s ongoing programme highlighting socially meaningful and historically significant photography. Morel’s presentation situates Chim’s series within broader contexts of mid-century documentary practice and the cultural aftermath of the war.

A series of public programmes will accompany the exhibition, including curator-led tours and talks that explore Chim’s humanitarian vision and the historical significance of Children of Europe. These complement The Image Centre’s commitment to engaging audiences with photography as both art and documentary witness.

The Image Centre

University Gallery, 33 Gould Street

Toronto, ON, Canada

January 14 – April 4, 2026

theimagecentre.ca