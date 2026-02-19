How to Draw a Perfect Circle is about perfection, control, and the grip they have had on her life.
She grew up as the classic “good girl” — successful, smart, pretty, and kind — yet also a people pleaser who followed every rule, voiced no opinions, and ignored her own needs.
Checking those boxes for others came at the cost of herself and eventually led to anorexia during her teenage and college years. This series emerged from her need to examine how those patterns were formed and how they continue to shape her.
Alongside the images are diary entries and letters, written to others and to herself, that trace her struggles. The tension between text and image reflects the duality of her experience: the polished, self-deprecating façade she presented to the world and the silent turmoil beneath it.