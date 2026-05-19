The first time I met a resident of 5 Rue Keller, in the Bastille district of Paris, she shared with me the history of the building.

Around twenty Malian families were living there in extremely difficult conditions, occupying a squat that had fallen into severe disrepair.

It was 1997, and at that time the residents were actively fighting to be rehoused.

That encounter became the starting point of the project. I first went to photograph the African families who were still living inside the building, and later searched for other families who had already been relocated elsewhere. Little by little, the work expanded into a broader portrait of this community and its history.

I eventually created around twenty family portraits inspired by Malian tradition. These images sought not only to document the people themselves, but also to preserve a sense of identity, family bonds, and continuity during a period marked by uncertainty and transition.

For this project, I decided to work entirely in colour, making it my first substantial body of work using colour photography. The images were produced in 6×6 format with my analogue Rollei camera, a choice that shaped both the rhythm and the visual language of the series.

Over the course of six months, I immersed myself in the daily lives of these families. This extended period allowed me to observe their environment, routines, and relationships more closely, creating a deeper connection with the people I photographed.

The complete series consists of around 60 photographs documenting their way of life. Beyond the social and historical context, what remained most striking to me was the beauty and dignity of the people I met.

About Carole Bellaiche