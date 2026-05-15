Between Breaths is a black-and-white fine art photography project by Harald Slauschek , developed through decades of experience in underwater and portrait photography and expressed through a distinctive visual language.

The title refers to the moment between two breaths — a transitional state in which something has just happened, is happening, or is about to happen. It describes a condition suspended between movement and stillness, action and aftermath: an invisible yet perceptible tension through which presence emerges.

At the core of the project lies what Slauschek describes as the “in-between moment,” a state of transition in which meaning has not yet fully formed and the direction of the situation remains unresolved. In this sense, the work closely connects to a reflection by Viktor E. Frankl:

“Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose.”

Between Breaths explores precisely this fragile interval between stimulus and response — a space where perception becomes more important than conclusion, and emotional tension exists before resolving into certainty.

Rather than focusing on climactic moments or decisive actions, many of the photographs deliberately concentrate on transitional states. Something has already occurred, something is unfolding, and something will inevitably follow, yet the image itself remains suspended within this unresolved passage of time.

In this way, the photographic moment does not freeze time; instead, it makes multiple layers of time simultaneously perceptible. Past, present, and future briefly converge within the image, creating a sense of openness that extends beyond the visible subject itself.

This approach also shapes the curated sequencing of the work. Each photograph functions as part of a larger visual rhythm in which movement, atmosphere, silence, and energy continue through the transitions between images. The project is therefore conceived not as a chronological narrative, but as a rhythmically composed visual sequence.

Between Breaths — A visual rhythm unfolding between breaths.

The sequence ends. The rhythm does not.

The project is presented through multiple formats, including calendar editions, limited fine art prints, and exhibitions.

About Harald Slauschek

Harald Slauschek is an Austrian underwater photographer whose work is predominantly created in black and white.

For decades, he has explored oceans and freshwater environments around the world, focusing on large schools of fish, marine wildlife, and the emotional atmosphere beneath the surface. His photographic practice combines technical precision with a cinematic and rhythm-driven visual approach.

His long-term fine art project, Between Breaths, explores transitional states between movement and stillness, creating visual sequences that move beyond traditional underwater photography and instead focus on emotional presence, perception, and timing.

In addition to his artistic practice, Slauschek is also active internationally as a speaker, workshop leader, and educator within the underwater photography community. [Official Website]