My new photo project, “BEAUTY MADNESS” (Schönheitskoller), explores modern beauty ideals that distort women, making them look like dolls instead of celebrating their individuality.
The project questions these ideals in a satirical way, as society appears to be growing increasingly weary of them, along with the pressure of imposed beauty standards and false notions of egalitarianism.
In reality, these ideals reflect the mechanisms of the beauty industry, where profit is generated by exploiting women’s insecurities. Images of “beauty”, such as full lips or exaggerated body features, are relentlessly promoted through the media.
Every era has had its own notions of female beauty. Today, however, women are too often portrayed as sex objects. Many women have internalized these standards and focus excessively on “improving” themselves, though whether this leads to greater happiness remains an open question.
With this color photography series, the artist seeks to expose how banal and degrading these contemporary beauty clichés are, clichés that diminish women rather than empower them.