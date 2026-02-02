Sabina Grams was born in Riga, Latvia, in 1980, one of the three Baltic States. She has lived in Germany since 2010, in a small town in the Burgenland district on the Unstrut, an area known for the writer Hedwig Kurt Mahler and the Nebra Sky Disk.

Alongside her artistic photography practice, she works professionally as a commercial photographer and runs a small photo studio. Creative from an early age, her artistic development intensified in 1996 when she enrolled in art school in Riga, specializing in sculpture, with painting also forming part of her training. After graduating, she studied Visual Communication at the Latvian Academy of Arts from 2001 to 2007, earning her bachelor’s degree in 2005 and her master’s degree in 2007. During the second half of her studies, she increasingly specialized in photography and worked with the renowned Latvian photographer Gunars Binde, who acted as both her lecturer and mentor, encouraging her to experiment with the medium while developing her own creative style.

She began taking photographs in 2001, while still studying sculpture, after purchasing her first analogue camera. This enabled her to undertake her first photographic assignments while she was still a student.

Since 2001, she has participated in numerous art exhibitions across Europe, and her photographs have been nominated for many international photography competitions, including the ND Awards, Chromatic Awards, Fine Art Photography Awards, Annual Photography Awards, and the Color Awards from Dodho Magazine. [Official Website]