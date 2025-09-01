For the first time in the history of humanity, thanks to technology, photos, and satellite sensors, we are experiencing the planet in its entirety and seeing its definitive face, not only generative, but predominantly destructive.

The Earth is no longer addressing only the inhabitants of a single place, but all human beings at the same time. It is making itself known — through climate change and all the consequences it generates in humans from a physiological, ethical, and psychological point of view — as a free subject, and we are no longer able to control its behavior.

Has the Anthropocene generated unspeakable disasters, or has it perhaps never truly been decisive for life on Earth? Is it a coincidence that the Greeks created one of the most terrible myths around Gea/Gaia?The life of the Earth is the climate, and the climate feeds on storms, floods, droughts, and fires. What are the objectives, what is the paradigm that we humans must redefine so that future generations can continue to call it Gaia?