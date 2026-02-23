ABOARD Chronicles takes us on a visual journey into the fascinating anonymity of a cosmopolitan society floating at sea.

The series explores the anonymity of passengers and crew members inhabiting cruise ships — floating cities where people live for limited yet asymmetrical periods of time.

“Travelling across the sea, we are in perpetual motion. Within the succession of decks, in the labyrinth of corridors, in the brilliant salons, and in the play of water in the pools, one loses one’s own story and finds another.”

These stories emerge through black-and-white images that portray an environment unexpectedly open to reflection.

Life on board follows a precise rhythm. Each cycle is clearly marked: one or two weeks for passengers, around six months for crew members. In every cycle, the same actions unfold within the same spaces. At first, this repetition may seem destabilising. On the ship, one becomes both anyone and no one, absorbed into a vast mechanism that continuously renews itself.

With time and observation, this perception shifts. The cruise ship — a compact surface arranged across multiple levels, balanced on the sea — reveals itself as one of the densest multi-ethnic environments in motion. In this floating space, strangers move within perpetual rules, constructing private territories inside a shared enclosure, playing, loving, laughing, and working within a suspended, almost timeless dimension.

The sparkling architecture seduces passengers, rendering the crew nearly invisible. Yet everything functions and exists because of them. They are the mechanism, the beating heart of these cities at sea. The ship, once perceived as an enormous beast devouring identities, becomes the stage upon which perpetual stories unfold.

Each year in Europe, cruise ships transport over 100,000 passengers. On average, a single vessel hosts around 6,000 individuals — passengers and crew — within a structure approximately 400 meters long and less than 70 meters high. In this physical space floating across the waters, individuality compresses into a collective body: everyone and no one, detached from former identities and realities.