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    • FeatureMieke Douglas

    Young Boxers of Tepito by Mieke Douglas | Life Inside Mexico City’s Boxing Culture

    Tepito, one of Mexico City’s toughest neighbourhoods, is the historic cradles of Mexican boxing. Here, boxing is not merely a sport; it is resistance, identity, and, for many, the only path toward dignity and survival.
    Apr 1, 2026

    Tepito, one of Mexico City’s toughest neighbourhoods, is the historic cradles of Mexican boxing. Here, boxing is not merely a sport; it is resistance, identity, and, for many, the only path toward dignity and survival.

    They express the fighting spirit of a community that has long struggled at the margins, and the warrior heart that has shaped Tepito into one of the historic cradles of Mexican boxing.

    Here, boxing is not merely a sport; it is resistance, identity, and, for many, the only path toward dignity and survival.

    Tepito’s boxing legacy looms large. For generations, it has produced some of Mexico’s most celebrated boxers, figures whose triumphs bring pride to a barrio better known for poverty, counterfeit markets, and crime. Even the local metro station bears a boxing glove, a reminder of Tepito as la madre de campeones (mother of champions).

    In a place where quick profit from contraband or crime can be dangerously seductive, boxing gyms become sanctuaries: spaces of discipline, purpose, and belonging. The gyms are like an extended family, built on sweat, structure, and second chances.

    This project follows a group of young boys on a major fight day, chasing the dream of becoming champions and providing for their families. Outside the ropes, the streets are packed, neighbours, family, and friends spilling into the crowd, shouting and cheering them on.

    I wanted to show not the bouts, but the build-up: weigh-ins, warm-ups, hand taping, nervous glances, shared jokes, last words from coaches. Brief moments when fear or anxiety may pierce the bravado, the weight of history and expectation on their shoulders, before they head into the ring to face it head-on.

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    About Mieke Douglas

    Mieke Douglas is an internationally awarded Dutch Canadian photographic artist based in London.

    Her work explores themes of intimacy and human connection. She is known for her atmospheric lighting and surreal perspectives. Often described as moody and painterly, her images evoke a quiet tension, inviting viewers into moments that are both beautiful and unsettling.

    Her photographic practice is inspired by the masterful use of light in 17th century Dutch Golden Age painting, guiding the eye to reveal key details while using shadow and half light to obscure others, creating a rich sense of depth and mystery.

    She has received numerous major awards, including a Sony World Photography Award. Her work has been featured in publications and exhibitions worldwide, including the Royal Academy of Art and Photo London.

    She has held solo exhibitions, including ‘STILL’ in London and ‘Lost Society | Looking In Through Glass’ in Sydney. [Official Website]

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