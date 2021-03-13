Yebizo presents the programme of the 15th Yebisu International Festival for Art & Alternative Visions

YEBISU, Tokyo – Yebizo announces the official launch of its website and the programme of the 15th edition of the Yebisu International Festival for Art & Alternative Visions, one of the most influential events dedicated to contemporary art and audiovisual expression in Asia.

Since its creation, Yebizo has established itself as a global platform that challenges the limits of the visual and expands the understanding of audiovisual languages. More than a festival, it has become a meeting point for artists, theorists, and audiences interested in exploring new narrative forms through film, video, photography, performance, sound, and interdisciplinary arts.

The 2026 edition of the Yebisu International Festival, scheduled to take place from 6 to 23 February 2026 at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum and other venues in the Yebisu district, presents a curatorial concept focused on the idea of a “polyphony of voices”: a reflection on cultural, linguistic, and social diversity as a defining condition of contemporary times.

The festival offers an integrative experience that transcends traditional boundaries between cinema and visual art. It brings together exhibitions, special screenings, live performances, workshops, symposia, and educational programmes, including initiatives that explore how images and audiovisual narratives amplify diverse and complex voices in dialogue with current social transformations.

Among the highlights of the programme are commissioned projects by contemporary artists, exhibitions drawn from historical collections of the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum, and a series of talks with international creators and thinkers. Screenings in theatres and public spaces are complemented by outdoor works and immersive experiences that invite audiences to engage with audiovisual material from unconventional perspectives.

Yebizo continues to reaffirm its commitment to artistic innovation and to expanding the understanding of visual language. The initiative reinforces its aim to function as a space where audiovisual art is not only exhibited, but also discussed, questioned, and reinterpreted in dialogue with the cultural and technological transformations of the present.

Key dates

Yebisu International Festival for Art & Alternative Visions 2026

6–23 February 2026



Tokyo Photographic Art Museum and associated venues in Yebisu, Tokyo

Free admission to exhibitions (some screenings may require reservation or paid tickets)

