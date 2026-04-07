Wonderland is a photographic exploration of New York City transformed by snowstorms, particularly in the stillness of night.

What began as an attraction to snow evolved into an obsession with the intensity and unpredictability of the storms themselves. In these moments, the city sheds its structure and routine, allowing a different visual and emotional landscape to emerge.

Snow becomes a force that erases, simplifies, and redefines the urban environment. Familiar spaces are softened, imperfections disappear, and the city is rendered almost unrecognizable. Through this process, Wonderland captures a fleeting state where logic gives way to atmosphere, and New York reveals a quieter, more poetic identity shaped by isolation, movement, and light.

About Russ Rowland

Russ Rowland is an award-winning professional photographer whose work spans theater, corporate and live events, portraiture, and personal projects. His images have been published in major outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, and People.

Alongside his commercial practice, his personal work has been widely exhibited in juried shows across the United States and internationally, including a solo exhibition at the Griffin Museum of Photography, as well as presentations at the ICP Museum, the Museum of the City of New York, and the Katonah Museum. [Official Website]