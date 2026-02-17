 
 
    Gao Shang

    Winter Surreal Fantasy by Gao Shang – Photography Inspired by Snow and Memory

    I grew up in Harbin, a city in northeastern China, and it has shaped my earliest and deepest understanding of winter. Whenever snow arrives, I step into it. For me, snow is both a playground and a laboratory. Over the years, I have consistently used art to document my hometown and my favorite season.
    Whenever snow arrives, I step into it. For me, snow is both a playground and a laboratory. Over the years, I have consistently used art to document my hometown and my favorite season.

    Each winter, I begin again—moving through the city to explore, observe, and create. Winter has always carried an almost sacred force in my eyes: solemn, restrained, and yet profoundly captivating. It freezes droplets into ice and blankets the entire city in snow, revealing a different order and texture through silence—something no other season can achieve. What ice and snow leave behind is more than landscape; it is a visual form that feels almost beyond nature itself. In Harbin, ice and snow sculptures are everywhere in winter. To me, like my own works, they are responses to the season—both tribute and reverence.

    The greatest challenge of seasonal practice lies not only in inspiration, but also in continuity and extension over time. It asks the artist to return, again and again, to the same environment—finding difference within apparent sameness, building a method, and transforming fleeting seasonal experience into an accumulative visual language. Endurance and persistence therefore become essential disciplines. I have lost count of how many roads I have walked in the snow; perhaps only I know the emotional weight those journeys carry.

    As a child, I ran and played in the snow without ever feeling cold. As an adult, snow-covered roads have come to resemble life itself. Many difficulties can only be understood by walking through them in person. I walk tirelessly—not to reach a fixed destination, but to find inner stillness along the way. At the snow-covered edge of the city, direction often blurs. I pause and gaze into an endless distance, where life, time, and the future seem to converge. Yet whenever I feel close to the end, the way ahead turns unclear again. Perhaps I may never arrive at a final destination, but it is on this path that I continue to recognize my direction.

    Winter Surreal Fantasy is an ongoing series shaped by these experiences. Every winter, I create new works. Viewers can witness shifts in theme, form, and expression, and see how each stage of my thinking enters the image itself. This is exactly what I hope for: the artist changes, lived experience changes, and ways of seeing change—but the season of snowfall remains. It is still beautiful, still solemn.

    For me, a body of work can carry the full weight of emotional devotion. To this day, whenever it snows, I still pick up my camera and walk through Harbin’s streets and alleys, continuing to explore and record. Work grounded in emotion has always been the starting point of my practice. It holds my memory, my time, and my long, intimate connection with this city. For Harbin, I continue to offer the same praise and love—again and again.

    About Gao Shang

    Gao Shang, born in 1992, is currently based in Harbin, China. His practice spans conceptual photography, abstract art, image collage, and contemporary image-making. Through color collage, image restructuring, decontextualization, and serialized production, he has developed a visual language in which multiple stylistic approaches coexist within a coherent and continuously evolving system.

    He has been shortlisted or nominated for the International Snow Photography Festival in France, where he also received a Special Achievement Award, Art-Icon 2024 (France), the Der Greif 15th Anniversary Exhibition (Germany), the 2020 SAP Art Award, FORMAT21 Photography Festival (UK), the iArt Youth Art Program 2020, Foam Talents 2020 (The Netherlands), and Young Artist 100 (2016). He received the Gold Award at the 2017 New York International Photography Art Exhibition and the Artand 2016 Influence Award (Gold, Photography).

    His work has been exhibited in the Netherlands, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and South Korea, as well as at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai, Chengdu International Photography Week, Wuhan Imaging Art Fair, Art Xiamen, and photography festivals and exhibitions in Pingyao, Lishui, and Duyun. His work has also been published in Chinese Photographers, China Photography, People’s Photography, FOTOVIDEO Digital Photography, Foam Talents, and Musée Magazine. [Official Website]

