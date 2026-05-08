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    Winners: Portrait Awards 2026

    Dodho Magazine reveals the 100 winners and finalists of the 2026 Portrait Awards, an international recognition celebrating outstanding talent in contemporary portrait photography.
    May 8, 2026

    The 2026 Portrait Awards proudly recognize 100 photographers whose work has distinguished itself through originality, visual impact, and a compelling artistic vision. These selected artists represent a diverse and powerful reflection of contemporary portrait photography, demonstrating not only technical precision but also the ability to create images that resonate beyond the surface.

    Over the course of the jury process, thousands of photographs were reviewed and evaluated with exceptional attention by an international panel of respected professionals from the photographic and cultural field. Each image was considered according to rigorous criteria including visual coherence, technical execution, emotional depth, narrative strength, and the singularity of the author’s voice.

    The winning and finalist photographs will be published in the upcoming edition of Portrait – The Best Photographs 2026, scheduled for release this June. More than a publication, the book is conceived as a carefully curated editorial volume that brings together some of the most outstanding photographic voices of the year. Alongside the selected works, the publication will include the names and contact details of the participating artists, providing international visibility and creating new opportunities for professional recognition and connection within the photographic community.

    WINNERS

    PORTRAIT AWARDS

    1st PLACE WINNER | Joseph Mcnally

    2nd PLACE WINNER Paola Francesca Barone

    3rd PLACE WINNER | Daniel Urs Kellenberger

    HONORABLE MENTION | Paul Adams

    HONORABLE MENTION | Gabi Steiner

     

     

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    BEST IMAGES

    PORTRAIT AWARDS

    Carl Doghouse
    JosephMcnally
    Brian Cassey
    William Mark Sommer
    Toni Ricart
    Stephen Wallace
    Richard Luxton
    Pierre Burnaugh
    Paul Sutherland
    Paul Kroh
    Paul Adams
    Christer Berg
    Daniel Mcinnis
    Daniele Mantovani
    Ian Pettigrew
    Joxe Inazio Kuesta Garmendia
    Carl Doghouse
    Kevin Smith
    Laura Malaterra
    Olesja Brandt

     

     

    FINALISTS

    PORTRAIT AWARDS

    Steven Kruit
    Stephen Johnson
    Steff Gruber
    Sławomir Pietrzykowski
    Jeff Schewe
    Shoun Hill
    Sherry Wiggins
    Sherry Bartosik
    Sarah Haskell
    Sara Markese
    Sara Markese
    Ron Jacques
    Robin Yong
    Carole Cavanaugh
    Robin Dahlberg
    Rebekka Eversmann
    Paul Kroh
    Olivia De Villaine
    Monique Van Laake
    Mirjam Radke
    Mike Eubanks
    Michael Potts
    Michael Knapstein
    Meredith Andrews
    Maura Bright
    Matteo Guariso
    Martina Holmberg
    Martina Holmberg
    Markku Lahdesmaki
    Marina Black
    Marcel Van Beek
    Malgorzata Kadlec
    Lu Zhang
    Lisa Mccord
    Leanne Trivett S.
    Kristina Steiner
    Kristina Steiner
    Konstantin Goustov
    Jeff Schewe
    Kip Harris
    Kelly Wright
    Katarzyna Pastor
    Jürgen Hammermann
    Judi Iranyi
    Joseph Mcnally
    Joseph Mcnally
    Johan Letellier
    Joanna Madloch
    Jiaqi Pan
    Jeff Schewe
    Jan Kadlec
    Jan Bräunig
    Jacek Chachurski
    Ivana Jašminská
    Holger Goehler
    Geri-Ann Galanti
    Ezio Murzi
    Edward L. Rubin
    Dúddi Dalkvist
    Dúddi Dalkvist
    Dominik Golob
    Daniela Scanu
    Clark Mishler
    Chester Ng
    Benita Mayo
    Antonella Cunsolo
    Anne Staveley
    Andrey Bolshakov
    Andreas Theologitis
    Andrea Francolini
    Ale Ruaro
    Zuhal H. Erbas
    Terry Barczak
    Susanne Deinhardt
    Susan Ressler
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