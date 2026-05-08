The 2026 Portrait Awards proudly recognize 100 photographers whose work has distinguished itself through originality, visual impact, and a compelling artistic vision. These selected artists represent a diverse and powerful reflection of contemporary portrait photography, demonstrating not only technical precision but also the ability to create images that resonate beyond the surface.

Over the course of the jury process, thousands of photographs were reviewed and evaluated with exceptional attention by an international panel of respected professionals from the photographic and cultural field. Each image was considered according to rigorous criteria including visual coherence, technical execution, emotional depth, narrative strength, and the singularity of the author’s voice.

The winning and finalist photographs will be published in the upcoming edition of Portrait – The Best Photographs 2026, scheduled for release this June. More than a publication, the book is conceived as a carefully curated editorial volume that brings together some of the most outstanding photographic voices of the year. Alongside the selected works, the publication will include the names and contact details of the participating artists, providing international visibility and creating new opportunities for professional recognition and connection within the photographic community.

WINNERS

PORTRAIT AWARDS

1st PLACE WINNER | Joseph Mcnally

2nd PLACE WINNER | Paola Francesca Barone

3rd PLACE WINNER | Daniel Urs Kellenberger

HONORABLE MENTION | Paul Adams

HONORABLE MENTION | Gabi Steiner

BEST IMAGES

PORTRAIT AWARDS

FINALISTS

PORTRAIT AWARDS