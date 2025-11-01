We are pleased to reveal the winners and finalists of the 2025 Color Awards, a distinction that celebrates the remarkable talent and creative vision of this year’s selected photographers. Each of them has demonstrated an outstanding ability to translate emotion, light, and form into powerful visual narratives that stand out in today’s photographic landscape.

The judging process was carried out with the utmost care and precision by a panel of respected professionals from the world of photography. Their evaluation considered every detail — from technical mastery and visual strength to composition and originality — in order to identify works that truly represent excellence.

The selected photographs, noted for their striking quality and aesthetic coherence, will be featured in the upcoming publication Colors – The Best Photographs 2025, to be released in November. This edition will highlight the artists behind these images, including their names and contact details, offering them the visibility and recognition their work so fully deserves.

WINNERS

COLOR AWARDS

1st PLACE WINNER | Jeff Schewe

2nd PLACE WINNER | Peter Zelei

3rd PLACE WINNER | Kaat Stieber

HONORABLE MENTION | Won Jang

HONORABLE MENTION | Liam Man

FINALISTS

COLOR AWARDS

Sabina Grams Anja Stoll Antonella Cunsolo Brian Cassey Cris Sial Dina Belenko Dina Goldstein Edward Olive Fraser Bossons Peter Zelei Joxe Inazio Kuesta Garmendia kaat stieber Luca Onnis Marjorie Salvaterra Rik Roos Sayan Biswas August Langhout Aga szydlik Zach Nelson Jeff Schewe

BEST IMAGES

COLOR AWARDS