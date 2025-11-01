We are pleased to reveal the winners and finalists of the 2025 Color Awards, a distinction that celebrates the remarkable talent and creative vision of this year’s selected photographers. Each of them has demonstrated an outstanding ability to translate emotion, light, and form into powerful visual narratives that stand out in today’s photographic landscape.
The judging process was carried out with the utmost care and precision by a panel of respected professionals from the world of photography. Their evaluation considered every detail — from technical mastery and visual strength to composition and originality — in order to identify works that truly represent excellence.
The selected photographs, noted for their striking quality and aesthetic coherence, will be featured in the upcoming publication Colors – The Best Photographs 2025, to be released in November. This edition will highlight the artists behind these images, including their names and contact details, offering them the visibility and recognition their work so fully deserves.
WINNERS
1st PLACE WINNER | Jeff Schewe
2nd PLACE WINNER | Peter Zelei
3rd PLACE WINNER | Kaat Stieber
HONORABLE MENTION | Won Jang
HONORABLE MENTION | Liam Man
FINALISTS
Sabina Grams Anja Stoll Antonella Cunsolo Brian Cassey Cris Sial Dina Belenko Dina Goldstein Edward Olive Fraser Bossons Peter Zelei
BEST IMAGES
Micha Nussinov Meiko Janke Luca Onnis Luca Onnis Lorenzo Vitali Lisa Powers Lex Lucas Larysa Liman Kseniia Melanina Klaus Lenzen Katarzyna Adamowicz Karen Numme Jürgen Hammermann Julie Fowells John Kosmer Jill Sutherland Jean-Claude Bise Jaime Nisenbaum Henry Fernando Hans Martin Dölz Giulia Fusetti Daldosso Giel Ketting Gabi Coêlho Andrea Esposto Emily Larsen Ellie Davies Duncan Petrie Dina Goldstein David Read
Cédric Brion Axelle Dudouet Andrea Mori Andrea London Ana Santos Ana Paula de C Salles Alexey Kuznetsov Aldona Dmowska Agnieszka Gryczewska Afreed Ali Tyrrel Jonns and Lena Davis Toru Takagi Tommy Armstrong Theo Decker Stefano Lotumolo Jeef Schewe Sara Markese Sara Markese Robert Kozakiewicz Philipp Schmieja Petra Trivilino Paola Francesca_Barone Michael Pachis Orchid Li Rachel Nixon Nina Krueger Niemczycka Oliwoa Monique van Laake Mike Eubanks Michele Chichierchia Michel Kharoubi Cristina Bozieglav