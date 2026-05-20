“Angela Y.D. – Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” is a fictional story shot in Tarantino style and inspired by the story of Angela Yvonne Davis, who was issued an arrest warrant for kidnapping and murder in the 1970s.

Angela Davis is an American activist, author, and feminist. She was involved in the emancipation of African Americans in the USA, in addition to being a university professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, a member of the Black Panther movement, an activist against violence toward women, a civil rights advocate, and a member of the US Communist Party.

On August 7, 1970, Jonathan Jackson attempted to free prisoners who were on trial at the Marin County Courthouse. Jackson was killed, along with three prisoners and a Superior Court judge. It was soon discovered that the guns used by Jackson were registered in Davis’s name.

Davis fled from California to New York City, which landed her on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. When she was finally discovered months later by law enforcement, she was set to embark on a high-profile trial. Surprisingly, Davis decided to represent herself.

Faced with charges of conspiracy, murder, and kidnapping, Angela Davis was acquitted of all charges by an all-white jury.

Credits:

Written and directed by: Wiktor Franko

Starring: Pauline Benimana

Backstage movie: Bren Cukier

Styling: Natasha Dziewit & Ewa Michalik

Car driver: Tomasz Grzyb

About Wiktor Franko

Wiktor Franko has worked for more than two decades as both a commercial and artistic photographer. His work has been shown in solo and group exhibitions in cities including London, Berlin, and Warsaw. Since 2018, he has been a Fujifilm brand ambassador.

Franko’s work encompasses classic black-and-white portraits, lifestyle series, and surrealist conceptual projects. He is an aficionado of traditional photographic techniques.

For Franko, the most important elements in his work are atmosphere, sincerity, humour, and the element of surprise. He often introduces something that does not quite belong to the depicted reality, allowing that reality to shift into a more surreal dimension. [Official Website]