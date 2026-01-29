Sometimes life presents something unexpected, like a small gift fully wrapped with a bow on top.

I entered the collector’s world of Andrea M. Noel after a friend thought I might be interested in photographing her collections.

After approaching her about examining her assortments photographically, she presented me with a list of over sixty categories of ordinary objects, ranging from kitchen utensils to bedpans and urinals—an eclectic array of items Andrea has spent years gathering from various locations, including Paris, New York, Atlanta, and her small hometown in southern Georgia. When I approached her beautiful home, with its wraparound porch festooned with wisteria, I still had no idea what lay within.

I soon realized that the items were quite different from what most collectors typically seek to curate, and that distinction immediately piqued my interest. The relationship between a collector and their treasures is a fascinating place to dwell. As Andrea states, “Collectors are born, not made.” The urge to collect is a powerful instinct.

What began as a project documenting a series of collections transformed into a seven-year photographic journey that reveals discarded objects beautifully arranged in artful designs. I often look at some of the objects and think, “I remember my mother or grandmother using that, or having one of those.” And although the subject matter is not my own, the experience of working with these collections has been transformative, allowing me to reframe the ordinary as extraordinary. Andrea’s collections form an archive of what came before, reborn as an entertaining, ever-changing story. It is an intriguing narrative to explore, because who doesn’t collect something? Collecting can contribute to a person’s sense of identity and self-expression, and there is always the thrill of the hunt.