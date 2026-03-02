Giacomo Brunelli (b. Perugia, Italy, 1977) graduated in International Communications in 2002 and has since developed a distinctive photographic practice that has been widely exhibited across Europe and the United States. His work has been shown at institutions including The Photographers’ Gallery and The Barbican Centre in London, The New Art Gallery Walsall, BlueSky Gallery in Portland, Format Festival in Derby, the Triennial of Photography in Hamburg, Nordic Light Festival in Norway, and Fotofestiwal Łódź in Poland, as well as at galleries such as Peter Fetterman Gallery in Santa Monica, Robert Morat Galerie in Berlin, and Galerie Camera Obscura in Paris.

Brunelli is the recipient of several major awards, including the Sony World Photography Award, the Grand Prix at Fotofestiwal Łódź, and the Magenta Foundation’s Flash Forward Award. His photographs are held in significant public collections such as the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, The New Art Gallery Walsall, the Kiyosato Museum of Photographic Arts in Japan, and the Portland Art Museum.

He has published numerous monographs that trace the evolution of his work, including The Animals (2008) and Eternal London (2014) with Dewi Lewis Publishing, Self Portraits (2017) and Hamburg (2021) with Editions Bessard, New York (2020) with Skinnerboox, and Venice (2022), self-published by TantoPress. In 2012, he was commissioned by The Photographers’ Gallery to produce the series Eternal London, and in 2015 by Deichtorhallen to create the body of work Hamburg. [Official Website]