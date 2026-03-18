About Ute Behrend
Ute Behrend is a German artist, publisher, and lecturer whose work moves between photography, video installation, and visual editing. She is co-founder of the publishing house BUMMBUMM BOOKS and a member of both the DGPh and the Deutscher Künstlerbund, which she joined in 2022.
Her work has been exhibited internationally and is represented in numerous public collections. After studying photography, she published her first book, Girls, Some Boys and Other Cookies, with Scalo Publishers in 1996, marking the beginning of an extensive publishing practice. To date, she has released seven monographs.
Her photobook Bärenmädchen / Bear Girls (2019) received international recognition and has been presented in exhibitions across Israel, Spain, Lithuania, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. The project received several honors, including the Julia Margaret Cameron Award and the German Photobook Award.
Her project Back to Nature was nominated for the Merck Prize in 2020, and in 2021 she received the Copenhagen Photo Festival Award, where the series was presented as a solo exhibition.
Her later publications include Cars and Cows (2023/24) and Cowboys, After Barbed Wire, published in 2025 by BUMMBUMM BOOKS. She lives and works in Cologne, Germany. [Official Website]