The Uncanny Fashion series challenges brand-led consumerism by advocating for local, sustainable modes of consumption, while examining the within contemporary photography.

In this series, all props and garments were sourced from second-hand outlets, emphasizing waste reduction and celebrating individuality through the reimagining of pre-loved materials.

The project originated during a series of “treasure hunts” for photographic props. During this process, the artist became increasingly aware of the staggering volume of waste generated by mass production—an environmental reality that is often overlooked, particularly within the fast fashion industry. Encountering brand-new garments in charity shops, sold for a fraction of the price of identical items in nearby retail stores, exposed the excess embedded within consumer culture. It prompted a deeper reflection on the lifecycle of objects and the socioeconomic systems that sustain their circulation.

As a visual artist, her practice is fundamentally concerned with the relationship between humanity and the material world. Confronted with the reality of material waste, she felt compelled to respond through a visual language that could both question and reframe everyday habits of consumption. However, encouraging audiences to engage more actively with second-hand shopping is a complex task; it requires a shift in perception, as well as an investment of time and intention that many consumers are still reluctant to make.

To address this, Uncanny Fashion adopts a unique approach that merges the high-definition visual strategies of fine art with the persuasive, polished language of promotional photography. The series seeks to capture attention in a way that conventional representations of second-hand retail may not, offering an alternative form of “display” that is both aesthetically engaging and conceptually driven. This is how Uncanny Fashion was conceived—not merely as a stylistic choice, but as a disruptive tool.

Through the presentation of models in uncanny ways, the series introduces a sense of ambiguity that disrupts familiar fashion imagery. The figures appear both animate and estranged, situated within compositions that blur the boundary between the ordinary and the surreal. This approach infuses a sense of vitality into pre-owned garments, allowing them to transcend their previous contexts and assume new identities. In turn, viewers are invited to reconsider not only the aesthetic potential of second-hand items, but also their own relationship to material culture and the environmental consequences of consumption.

The inclusion of item prices, total costs, and sourcing locations within the titles extends this dialogue, offering a transparent perspective on the economic value and geographic reach of local sustainable shopping. Sustainability is further embedded within the production itself, as all items featured were returned to local charity shops or gifted to the collaborators involved, ensuring a circular process that does not contribute to further accumulation.

The making of Uncanny Fashion ultimately became a process of reflection as much as creation. It encouraged the artist to reconsider her own engagement with materials and to approach sustainability with greater intention in her practice.

About Qian Li