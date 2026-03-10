“Thresholds” is an invitation, a reminder, a celebration, and a plea. It is about salvation.

This body of work explores the relationship between humans and the natural world at a critical moment when both individual and planetary health hang in the balance.

While these images appear to be about the dunes, they are not, at least not solely. After photographing mountains, deserts, and lakes, the artist found that only the dunes dissolve place into abstraction. They become unmoored from specificity and allow for something more essential: a meditation on the human condition in relation to the natural world.

These photographs are made to honor what it has meant for her to spend time in wild, liminal places, spaces that evoke humility, reverence, and wonder. They are not backdrops; they are thresholds. In these places, people become aware of their minuteness and their impermanence. They are reminded that forces far greater than themselves shape the world. There is something sublime, even otherworldly, that arises from that recognition. For Burke, spending time in nature represents a form of salvation.

In a post pandemic world, where society has swung from isolation to overdrive, she observes a growing disconnection from one another, from community, from meaning, and especially from the natural world. This portfolio responds to that disconnection. It asks what it means to have access to spaces that humble and restore us, and what happens when that access is lost or taken for granted.

Burke expresses deep concern about rising anxiety, depression, and alienation, as well as about the disregard for protecting these sacred natural environments. The psychological and ecological crises, in her view, are inseparable. Humanity cannot heal itself without restoring its relationship with the wild places that sustain it.

She returns again and again to nature because it is there that she finds joy, meaning, and a sense of healing. Through these photographs, Burke hopes to provoke questions, stir emotion, and offer a visual space where others may experience something similar.