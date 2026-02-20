About Thibault Belouis

After several years of professional experience in Paris in the field of image and film production, Thibault Belouis has been fully devoted to his artistic practice since 2023, exploring photography, video, and sound.

He undertook a year-long journey across the Americas from 2023 to 2024, during which he created the photographic series Días Tras Días. Conceived as a travel diary, it presents a narrative in which the banality of reality reveals an enigmatic poetry.

Through analog photography, he explores the permeability between the real and the imaginary. For several years, he has been interested in how perception constructs narratives and how images reveal zones of fluctuation, illusion, or poetic slippage. He develops a body of work in which boundaries, whether literal or figurative, unveil a universe where the real and the surreal become indistinguishable, or almost so.

For each project, he takes the time to explore new territories: streets, village squares, cemeteries, and life events of varying intensity. Observation and contemplation of micro-events lie at the heart of his visual approach. He pays particular attention to landscapes, geometric forms, architecture, and the people who inhabit these spaces. He seeks to reveal both the banality, the dreamlike quality, and the strangeness of certain places, as well as their almost invisible details, which serve as narrative boundaries to be reconstructed. [Official Website]