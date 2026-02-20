On the eve of the bicentennial of photography, Días Tras Días asserts itself as a contemporary act of resistance and creation, reaffirming the relevance of analog photography in a world saturated with ephemeral digital images.
Through its slow rhythm and material presence, analog practice fosters an intimate relationship with memory, time, and sensitivity.
The series is the result of an eleven-month journey across the Americas, from Peru to Alaska. Conceived as a travel diary, Días Tras Días develops a subjective photographic language informed by the legacy of documentary photography. The body of work brings together black-and-white and color analog images, gathered day after day, away from spectacular events.
Moving against the flow of digital imagery, the visual narrative is built from non-events: ordinary scenes observed along roadsides, in forests, cemeteries, or through an airplane window. Human figures often appear anonymous, almost ghostlike, blending into empty or deserted landscapes.
Without a linear narrative, each image functions as a fragment, a suspended moment, inviting viewers to create their own connections. Días Tras Días thus opens a space of projection where looking becomes an act of imagination, and where the banality of reality reveals a quiet poetry imbued with enigma and contemplation.
About Thibault Belouis
After several years of professional experience in Paris in the field of image and film production, Thibault Belouis has been fully devoted to his artistic practice since 2023, exploring photography, video, and sound.
He undertook a year-long journey across the Americas from 2023 to 2024, during which he created the photographic series Días Tras Días. Conceived as a travel diary, it presents a narrative in which the banality of reality reveals an enigmatic poetry.
Through analog photography, he explores the permeability between the real and the imaginary. For several years, he has been interested in how perception constructs narratives and how images reveal zones of fluctuation, illusion, or poetic slippage. He develops a body of work in which boundaries, whether literal or figurative, unveil a universe where the real and the surreal become indistinguishable, or almost so.
For each project, he takes the time to explore new territories: streets, village squares, cemeteries, and life events of varying intensity. Observation and contemplation of micro-events lie at the heart of his visual approach. He pays particular attention to landscapes, geometric forms, architecture, and the people who inhabit these spaces. He seeks to reveal both the banality, the dreamlike quality, and the strangeness of certain places, as well as their almost invisible details, which serve as narrative boundaries to be reconstructed. [Official Website]