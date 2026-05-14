The Upside Down is a surreal exploration of the emotional effects of lockdown on Hamilton’s family during the COVID-19 pandemic .

After only a few weeks confined at home, his eight-year-old son, William, began struggling to sleep alone, overwhelmed by fears that the world was coming to an end. At the same time, his teenage son, Henry, became increasingly frustrated and angry, disconnected from the routines and relationships that had structured his everyday life — his girlfriend, football, friends, and even school itself.

Witnessing these sudden emotional changes transformed the way Hamilton perceived both his children and the domestic environment around them. Familiar spaces began to feel strange, unstable, and psychologically charged. The series emerged from this shift in perception, becoming a visual interpretation of a world turned upside down, where anxiety, isolation, and uncertainty reshaped the emotional landscape of everyday life.

About Nicky Hamilton