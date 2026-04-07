Color is not something he simply sees—it is something he perceives.

Vision may begin as a physiological process, a collaboration between the eye and the brain translating wavelengths of light into recognizable hues.

His relationship with color extends far beyond optics. For him, color is an emotional language, a cultural artifact, and a psychological force that shapes instinct, memory, and meaning. Each hue carries its own emotional resonance. These responses are not arbitrary; they are deeply rooted in human psychology and collective experience. Color shapes how people feel, how they think, and how they move through the world.

In his photography, color becomes a deliberate tool—an active agent in constructing mood, tension, and narrative. Although his earliest love was born in the darkroom, watching black-and-white images emerge from the developer like ghosts revealing themselves, he came to understand that color carries a different kind of magic. It is immediate, visceral, and universal. It reaches viewers before form or subject can speak, guiding them toward an emotional truth they may not consciously recognize.

His work embraces color in all its complexity. He uses it provocatively, intuitively, and with intention, seeking to create images that are not only visually striking but also emotionally resonant. Color allows him to communicate beyond language, evoking sensations that linger long after the image is gone. It is both his medium and his message—a way of seeing the world not just as it appears, but as it feels.

About Jeff Schewe