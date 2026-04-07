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    • FeatureJeff Schewe

    The Spice of My Life by Jeff Schewe: Using Color to Shape Mood and Narrative

    Color is not something he simply sees—it is something he perceives. Vision may begin as a physiological process, a collaboration between the eye and the brain translating wavelengths of light into recognizable hues. His relationship with color extends far beyond optics.
    Apr 7, 2026

    Color is not something he simply sees—it is something he perceives.

    Vision may begin as a physiological process, a collaboration between the eye and the brain translating wavelengths of light into recognizable hues.

    His relationship with color extends far beyond optics. For him, color is an emotional language, a cultural artifact, and a psychological force that shapes instinct, memory, and meaning. Each hue carries its own emotional resonance. These responses are not arbitrary; they are deeply rooted in human psychology and collective experience. Color shapes how people feel, how they think, and how they move through the world.

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    In his photography, color becomes a deliberate tool—an active agent in constructing mood, tension, and narrative. Although his earliest love was born in the darkroom, watching black-and-white images emerge from the developer like ghosts revealing themselves, he came to understand that color carries a different kind of magic. It is immediate, visceral, and universal. It reaches viewers before form or subject can speak, guiding them toward an emotional truth they may not consciously recognize.

    His work embraces color in all its complexity. He uses it provocatively, intuitively, and with intention, seeking to create images that are not only visually striking but also emotionally resonant. Color allows him to communicate beyond language, evoking sensations that linger long after the image is gone. It is both his medium and his message—a way of seeing the world not just as it appears, but as it feels.

    About Jeff Schewe

    Jeff Schewe is a renowned, award-winning photographer with almost 50 years of experience in both commercial and fine art photography, based in Chicago, Illinois. Transitioning from a background in painting, Schewe has made significant contributions to the field through his expertise in digital imaging and fine art printing.

    A pioneer in the use and development of Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, Schewe’s influence extends to both his technical innovations and his approach to photography. He has been a longtime alpha and beta tester for both Photoshop and Lightroom and has been listed in the Photoshop credits several times.

    He has been recognized as an Epson Stylus Pro, an Apple Master of the Medium, and an inductee into the Photoshop Hall of Fame in 2006. He has written two seminal books on digital imaging and printing, The Digital Negative and The Digital Print, published by Peachpit Press.

    Although retired from active commercial work, Schewe continues to share his artistic vision through writing, workshops, and multiple exhibitions. His recent series Black and White in Antarctica received critical acclaim, being featured in the Communication Arts Photography Annual, selected as a Critical Mass Finalist, and included in the Rfotofolio Selections, as well as Dodho Magazine.

    His photograph Globe Hands was awarded “Color Photograph of 2025” by Dodho Magazine. His portfolio Light, Shadow, Shape & Texture in B&W Photography was featured in Dodho Magazine, issue #35. [Official Website]

    https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/ban12-copiasss.webp
    https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/awardsp.webp