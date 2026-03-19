The New Athenians is a photographic exploration of contemporary Athens, a city where ancient history and rapid social transformation coexist in striking ways.

With a population of around three million, Athens carries the weight of its classical past while simultaneously navigating the realities of economic crisis, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the arrival of new communities from across the world.

Over a period of two months, the project was created through daily walks across the city’s streets. The photographs consist primarily of full-length portraits made in the environments where people live and work. The subjects are individuals who represent what might be called the “New Athenians”: migrants who have recently arrived and are building lives in a new country, as well as younger Greeks whose identities and lifestyles depart from traditional expectations within Greek society.

Athens today is defined by diversity. In narrow streets and small commercial districts, Indian and Middle Eastern shops stand beside Chinese wholesale clothing traders supplying markets across Europe. Vendors from Nigeria, Somalia, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka sell everyday goods on sidewalks and street corners. Conversations drift between Greek, Mandarin, Hindi, Tamil, and Arabic. These encounters reveal a city shaped not only by its past but also by the many stories carried by those who now inhabit it.

At the same time, parts of Athens are undergoing a cultural renewal. Neighborhoods once marked by economic decline are reappearing with independent bars, experimental shops, and a visual culture dominated by graffiti and urban expression. In this evolving environment, identity becomes fluid, and the definition of who belongs to the city continues to expand.

The New Athenians is therefore both a portrait series and a social document. Through these encounters, the project reflects a city in transition and celebrates the individuals whose presence contributes to its changing character. In a world often defined by conflict and displacement, the streets of Athens reveal a powerful reminder of shared humanity.

About Tony Maniaty