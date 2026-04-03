In a clearing in the heart of the equatorial forest of Cameroon lives one of the last groups of Baka Pygmies, one of Africa’s oldest peoples.

Their organization is centered around the family or small communities, where important decisions are made collectively, eliminating the need for a specific leader, although the eldest member remains a key point of reference.

Living in perfect harmony with the surrounding environment and its resources, the Baka have survived for millennia by hunting with arrows and traps and gathering fruits and medicinal plants provided by the forest, fully respecting it and safeguarding its biodiversity.

Constantly on the move in search of fresh food, they travel within the forest, building temporary shelters made of woven branches and leaves and living a simple life, with minimal clothing, few cooking utensils, and basic hunting tools.

The division of labor is also well defined: women fish, fetch water from streams, and collect firewood, as well as take care of cooking and childcare; men set traps in the forest and collect honey, and when hunting large animals, they leave the village and venture deep into the forest for days at a time.

Evenings with them are magical: as lovers of music, they spend their time immersed in sounds, dances, and songs. It is a powerful experience to listen to and observe them.

Singing, music, and dance are part of their history and accompany the rhythm of daily life and its events, from initiation rites to prayers offered to forest spirits, from weddings to funerals.

Their relationship with the forest is one of profound gratitude. It is considered sacred by the Baka and also serves as the burial place of their deceased.

For several decades, due to the industrial exploitation of forests, the expansion of oil palm plantations, and the allocation of land to nature reserves, the survival of the Baka and their traditions has been in serious danger.

The forest has always been an integral part of Baka identity and has fulfilled all their needs. Forcibly removed from their natural environment, which they understand deeply, and deprived of essential resources such as hunting and gathering, many are reduced to begging or working as laborers for the ruling class.

They lack identity cards, which means they are largely excluded from healthcare and education, and the government does little to protect their rights.

Isolated and discriminated against, they remain victims of intimidation and violence and are forced to adapt to a modern lifestyle that is entirely alien to them.

They are one of Africa’s most marginalized ethnic groups, at risk of extinction.

What has been happening to them for decades can be described as a silent genocide.

About Luciana Trappolino